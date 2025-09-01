Final 8 Teams for Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League Have Emerged

The final eight teams to compete at the grande finale of the 2025 Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF)/ Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, have emerged after the conclusion of the phase two of the Savannah and Atlantic conferences.

The Titans, Air Warriors, Royal Aces, Nigeria Customs, First Bank, MFM, Dolphins and Bayelsa Wales basketball clubs will compete in the Final Eight at the Basketball Courts of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking after the conclusion of the phase 2 of the conferences, Chairperson of NBBF’s Women’s Basketball League, Perpetua Clement, praised the standard of the just concluded Phase 2 of the league in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, noting that it has immensely contributed to the rise of the female basketball in the country.

She told newsmen during the closing session of the Savannah Conference on Saturday evening at the University of Ilorin Multi-Purpose Sports Complex, that the consistency in staging the competition has helped the growth of the game.

“I will like to use this medium to commend NBBF, and most especially, the President, Engr. Musa Kida, for the outstanding job we are all doing in organising the Women’s Basketball Premier League.

“The league has not only showcased exceptional talents, but also promoted Women’s basketball, inspiring a new generation of players.

“Special appreciation to the sponsors, Zenith Bank Plc, for their support. The sponsorship has been instrumental in elevating the league, providing a platform for these talented women to shine. Their commitment to Nigeria sports is commendable, and is pushing boundaries towards achieving greater heights,” she added.

Perpetua Clement, former international, who played professional basketball in France and Portugal, was a product of Obafemi Awolowo University, where, as a Students’ Union Sports Director, she inspired her team to back-to-back triumph in Nigeria University Games (NUGA).