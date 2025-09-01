Addosser Finance Celebrates Historic Opening of First Regional Branch

Addosser Finance, a member of the Addosser Ecosystem, celebrated a historic milestone with the grand opening of its first regional branch in Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, on August 26, 2025. This vibrant event, held at the new office in the heart of Ibadan, brought together distinguished dignitaries, industry leaders, board members, and loyal customers, marking a bold step in the institution’s expansion beyond Lagos to empower individuals, SMEs, and Corporates across Oyo State with its innovative financial solutions.

The electrifying ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting led by Aare Abisola Fagade, Director General of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism and a valued Addosser customer, alongside Managing Director Mr. Ayodeji Sobulo, Board Chairman Mr. Olusola Odediran, and Executive Director Mrs. Bukola Adepitan. The event was enriched with inspiring keynote speeches, a dynamic walkthrough of Addosser’s products and services, and heartfelt testimonials from customers, underscoring the institution’s transformative impact.

In an address by Mr. Ayodeji Sobulo, the Founder of Addosser and Managing Director of Addosser Finance declared, “This is more than a branch opening—it’s a transformative moment for Addosser. Our first regional expansion signals growth, opportunity, and an unwavering commitment to being a true financial partner, delivering tailored solutions to communities across Nigeria.”

Renowned for its expertise in SME lending and customized corporate finance through its streamlined business optimization process, Addosser Finance is dedicated to fostering growth and financial empowerment. The new Ibadan branch solidifies its mission to be the one-stop shop for MSMEs, providing personalized services that transform small enterprises into thriving corporates and support for individuals and businesses nationwide.