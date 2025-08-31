PSC Disowns Online Advert on Police Recruitment, Says It’s Fictitious, Diversionary, Warns Perpetrators

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday stated that it had not commenced the process for the recruitment of Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force for the year 2025.

The commission, therefore, warned those behind the fake and dubious advert to stay away and allow the commission to run the exercise without interference.

In a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission disowned an online advertorial on the commencement of the exercise, describing it as fictitious and diversionary.

The commission, Ani said, had repeatedly appealed to interested Nigerian youths to exercise patience and allow due process in the forthcoming recruitment exercise, which would soon commence with the official endorsement of the commission.

He stated: “The current online advertorial is not from the commission and does not in any way represent the character or the content of the commission’s statement announcing the commencement of such exercises.

“For the umpteenth time, the commission wishes to warn these disgruntled individuals to stay away from this dubious pastime and allow the commission to run the exercise in a manner free from unnecessary interference.”

Ani advised prospective Nigerians interested in a career in the Nigeria Police Force to exercise patience as the commission concludes arrangements for the commencement of the 2025 recruitment exercise.

According to him, the commission is committed to organising a recruitment exercise that will be credible, transparent, and equitable.