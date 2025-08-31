Katsina Intensifies War against Banditry, Approves Procurement of 700 Motorcycles, 20 Hilux Vehicles 

Sardauna in Katsina

To boost the ongoing effort in the fight against banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities across Katsina State, the state government has approved a major investment in new security assets by approving the procurement of 700 motorcycles, 20 Hilux vehicles.

These approvals were granted during the state executive council’s 12th regular meeting, chaired by Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda as part of efforts to ensure seamless governance.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Bala Salisu Zango; Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Mu’azu Danmusa; and the Director-General (Media), Government House, Maiwada Dan Mallam, highlighted the key approvals.

Danmusa explained that the approvals aligned with Governor Radda’s firm stance that security remains the administration’s first, second, and third priority.

“The government has made its position very clear; security is the topmost priority. We are determined to deal with insecurity in its totality,” he stated.

According to him, the government carefully considered the state’s geographical challenges, noting that many rural and vulnerable communities were difficult to access with conventional vehicles.

He said that to address this challenge, the state government approved the procurement of hundreds of motorcycles to enable security operatives to effectively patrol such hard-to-reach areas.

In addition, he said the state government also approved the procurement of essential tactical equipment, including security arms, machines, tools, clearing kits, and operational manuals.

According to him, these items will support the state Community Watch Corps in their collaboration with the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to enhance joint operations across the state.

Danmusa further revealed that the state government also ratified the purchase of eight fully armoured Toyota Land Cruiser Buffalo pick-up trucks, designed to strengthen mobility and provide operatives with secure access to areas prone to ambush by bandits.

“These measures are part of ongoing efforts to reinforce our community-based security initiatives and to provide conventional agencies, including the Police, DSS, and Civil Defence, with the necessary tools to combat insecurity more effectively,” the commissioner added.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he stressed, “We are fighting these bandits in every corner. We are determined to continue pushing until Katsina becomes a safe state, where economic growth and development can flourish.”

He concluded by appealing to citizens for their continuous prayers, support, and encouragement, while assuring them of the government’s unwavering resolve to restore lasting peace and security across the state.