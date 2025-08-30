AFRIMA Jury Member, Sijuade Adedokun, Joins Grammy Academy

Nigerian music representation within the global ecosystem has received another boost after the Grammy Recording Academy invited Sijuade Adedokun, a leading music executive and creative industry leader, to join as a voting member of the prestigious awarding institution.

The international recognition came just as the well-respected leader was honoured at home by the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye (Orumogege III) with a new appointment.

He was appointed as a Member of the Culture and Tourism Committee, under the auspices of the 25-year Development Vision for Ogbomosoland to oversee the successful planning, coordination, and execution of the Cradles Carnival, as well as other cultural and tourism-related projects.

With his latest academy recognition, Sijuade Adedokun’s repertoire expands globally, having just concluded his role on the adjudication committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) for the 2025 edition. Comprising 13 jurors drawn from critical stakeholders across the continent, the committee sifted through 10,717 entries, streamlining them to 343 nominees competing for 40 award categories.

Aside from participating in the award process, the opportunity comes with other perks for members to deepen their music advocacy on a global scale, mentor, connect with players, and accelerate their career by leveraging academy resources.

Underscoring his selection, Kelly Purcell, Vice President, Membership and Industry Relations, said, “As a member, you now have access to exclusive opportunities to learn, connect, and lead within our industry. From shaping the future of music to advocating for creators’ rights, your voice and participation matter.”

While accepting the membership, Sijuade Adedokun said, “I am grateful to be accepted into the academy by the prestigious Grammy Awards institution. This recognition is not just a personal honour for me but a two-fold testament. Firstly, it speaks to the vibrancy of the music industry in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

“Also, it signifies the importance of collaboration and representation for growth within the global music landscape. I look forward to contributing to the rich cultural exchange and new learning while pushing the frontiers of African music globally,” he added.

Adedokun has distinguished himself as a critical stakeholder at different levels of the music industry food chain. He founded the Association of Music Artiste Managers of Nigeria (AMAMN) as an advocacy body to push for inclusivity, representation, and shape policies. He has also been at various intersections of the industry, such as talent management, business development, and consultancy, and has worked extensively with A-list and upcoming artistes with a long credit on different creative enterprise projects.