ACReSAL National Coordinator Hails Gombe Governor for Setting Pace in Environmental Restoration

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The National Coordinator of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, Abdulhamid Umar, has showered glowing commendation on Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for his exceptional leadership and commitment to environmental restoration and sustainable development through the ACReSAL project.

During a courtesy visit to Governor Yahaya in his office yesterday, Umar praised him for not only accelerating implementation in his state but also positioning Gombe as a model for other Northern states and subnational governments across the country.

He noted that the approach of the Gombe State government to environmental sustainability, particularly in land restoration, water management and climate resilience, deserves replication across Nigeria.

“We are truly impressed with the quality and speed of work being executed in Gombe State under the ACReSAL Project. You are not just leading in Gombe, but driving implementation across the entire Northern region. This is the kind of political will we’ve always advocated for. We’ll have to bring the Federal Government and other subnationals to Gombe to see the magic happening here.”

The NPC also expressed appreciation for the governor’s continuous support and strategic partnership, which he said have enabled the smooth and impactful rollout of ACReSAL projects in Gombe State.

In his response, Governor Yahaya assured the ACReSAL National Coordinator of his continued commitment to environmental sustainability.

“We’re up and doing to put life back into our land and ensure that our people, who are mostly farmers, can fully enjoy the benefits of God-endowed natural resources,” the governor said.

Yahaya, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, said the success of ACReSAL in Gombe is predicated on value of focused leadership and effective partnership, adding that he would invite the National Coordinator to address the NSGF during one of its upcoming meetings.

“Your passion and technical leadership are clear. We need other governors to hear directly from you,” the said.

He commended the ACReSAL team for their hands-on approach, pledging that Gombe will continue to lead by example in tackling desertification, land degradation and other climate-related challenges facing the state and the Northern region.