Obi Cubana Commends United Nigeria Airlines  

United Nigeria Airlines has officially resumed scheduled commercial services into Osubi Airport, Warri, marking a significant comeback to provide safe and seamless flight operations to passengers in the route.

The first flight, UN0548, landed in from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday, August 25, 2025, and was welcomed with a traditional water salute and a red-carpet reception for passengers.

The flight was received on arrival by Osubi Airport Manager, Mr. Winston Ifeacho Egwuatu, who described the resumption as a welcome development for the city and its residents. He noted that the return of scheduled operations by United Nigeria Airlines would stimulate economic activities in Warri and its environs.

“We are delighted to welcome United Nigeria Airlines back to Osubi Airport. Their return is more than just the resumption of flights—it is the reopening of Warri to greater business opportunities, commerce, and social activities. This service will have a far-reaching impact on the city and its people, and we encourage United Nigeria Airlines to remain consistent on this route to sustain and grow these benefits,” Egwuatu said.

Also onboard the Warri-Abuja flight was renowned businessman and socialite, Mr. Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana. Speaking shortly before departure, he commended United Nigeria Airlines for restoring flight operations into Osubi and called for increased flight frequencies to better serve the traveling public.

“I was on my way from Ohara and had originally planned to travel through Benin or Asaba. However, upon seeing the advert that United Nigeria Airlines had resumed operations into Osubi, I immediately adjusted my plans accordingly. As a United Nigeria Airlines customer, I am proud of this moment. I strongly encourage the airline to increase its frequency in order to better serve the growing number of travellers,” Obi Cubana said