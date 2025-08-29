Nigerian Printers Urged to Embrace Cost Effective Technologies 

Oluchi Chibuzor

Stakeholders in the Nigerian printing industry have called for a strategic shift towards sustainable and cost-effective technologies like new advanced analogue flexo plate-making solutions, to reposition Nigeria’s printing and packaging sector for future growth.

This is as they unanimously called for collaboration among the government, private sector and technology providers to drive the country’s printing industry towards a more sustainable and profitable future.

Speaking recently at the 2025 Executive Seminar on Flexographic Printing and Packaging, the Technical Director of Randomsoft, Kunle Ogunjobi, said the event was aimed to bridge knowledge gaps in packaging, while addressing the balance between sustainability and profitability.

Unveiling his company’s new advanced analogue flexo plate-making solution, Ogunjobi described it as a water-based, environmentally friendly alternative to traditional solvent-based systems. Speaking, Managing Director of FAE Limited, Layo Okeowo, stressed the need for Nigerian printers to embrace modern technologies to cut costs and remain competitive.

“With plates ready in under 20 minutes and recyclable materials, flexo printing offers a lifeline for businesses seeking efficiency and sustainability,” she said.

Representing the Lagos State government, Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Governor, Titilayo Oshodi, underscored the role of innovation in mainstreaming sustainability across the state’s economic landscape.