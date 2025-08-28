All On Chairman Urges Bold Investments to Bridge Energy Gap in Nigeria

All On, a Shell-funded impact investment company, participated in the 2025 Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) International Business Conference & Expo, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event, themed ‘Invest Nigeria’, brought together global business leaders, diplomats and policymakers to explore investment opportunities across Nigeria’s diverse sectors.

The Chairman of All On and Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Ronald Adams, delivered a keynote address titled ‘Investment Opportunities in Nigeria: A Renewable Energy Perspective.’ In his speech, Adams emphasized the critical role of renewable energy in Nigeria’s development and the vast potential for private sector investment.

“The opportunity in Nigeria is real. The needs are urgent. And the ecosystem is vibrant. Now is the time to invest, not just in businesses, but in Nigeria’s future, a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient,” said Adams.

Adams highlighted All On’s impact since its inception in 2016, including over 50 direct investments, over $40 million committed, and clean energy access provided to over 1.2 million Nigerians across 190 underserved communities.

He also spotlighted initiatives like the Demand Aggregation for Renewable Technology (DART) and the DARES programmes, which are transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape.

The conference featured a robust lineup of speakers and dignitaries, including the MD, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi; the Principal Country Officer, IFC Nigeria, Mr. Christian Mulamula; the IMF Resident Representative, Dr. Christian Ebeke; the Chairperson, Avon Medical Practice, Dr. Awele V. Elumelu; the Ambassador of Rwanda to Nigeria, Ambassador Christophe Bazivamo; Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Ambassador Suzuki Hideo; Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Ambassador Peter Ryan; Ambassador Mohamadou Musa Njie, Ambassador of Gambia to Nigeria; Selestine Gervas Kakele, High Commissioner of Tanzania to Nigeria; and Ambassador Johannes Lehne, Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria, amongst others.

The two-day event also featured country-to-country business sessions, regulatory panels, and private luncheons with diplomats and government officials, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a gateway for investment into Africa.

All On remains committed to powering progress in Nigeria through strategic investments in clean energy and fostering partnerships that drive inclusive growth.

All On Partnerships for Energy Access (All On), an independent impact investing company, was seeded by Shell to catalyze the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy market to provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for low-income households and small businesses.

All On provides debt and equity funding, as well as non-financial support, to Nigerian energy companies that align with its mission of closing Nigeria’s access-to-energy gap through renewable energy solution.