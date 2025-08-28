A CIVILISATION AND A ‘NUCLEAR-POWERED SPACESHIP’

What’s this buzz about a Republican Rep., USAF vet, what’s-her-name shouting herself hoarse that aliens are about? And, now, a planetary astrophysicist has piqued our interest by suggesting that a “nuclear-powered spaceship” is the likely object that just made exploratory entry into our solar system. Whoa. If this UFO is “technological,” says the Jewish-nomenclature-sounding

professor then mankind “must be prepared to respond.” Whoa. I love ‘em Jews, I really do. Best and refreshing news the world has been waiting for since the Ascension coming from a Jew. That’s comforting. Get the connection, worldlings? We must put our differences aside, Russia v. Ukraine, bury the hatchet and build a unified front. Stuffs from Star Trek and the sci-fi genre. American Negroes must be over-joyed at this news: “Swing low sweet chariot / Comin’ for to carry me home/ I looked over Jordan an’ what did I see? / A band of Angels coming after me/ Comin’ for to carry

me home.” Why not name the plausible spaceship “Starship Benevolence” for there cannot be a malevolent intent associated with a post-Ascension phenomena involving a starship with ordered trajectory and non-violent entry into the solar system. But, will mankind pull itself together before Starship Benevolence makes a planetary tangent to the orbit of Mars? Too close for comfort? Come

to think of it, any civilisation that is advanced enough to build such gigantic starship as the

Benevolence must have known about us Earthlings a long time ago. After all, we have been emitting radios waves and other waves of the electromagnetic spectrum for a bit of a comparatively long time now. And, Carl Sagan and Co. sent into space onward into the Milky War that gold-plaited plaque with nude figurines of us humans and bits of rock music soundtracks. Who ever said aliens have no feelings and desires and emotions and dance steps? They’re gonna track the

source of those rock music and boogie with us. What’s the new word for inter-alien miscegenation?

Be prepared, Earthlings.

Sunday Adole Jonah,

Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State