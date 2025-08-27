Tinubu Rejoices With NPA Managing Director, Abubakar Dantsoho, on Election as IAPH VP (Africa)

•Felicitates Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong at 40

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, on his election as Vice President (Africa) of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH).

Dantsoho joined the management team of the IAPH for a two-year term.

The 70-year-old global association serves as the voice for seaports worldwide and will mark its anniversary on October 7 in Kobe, Japan.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, appreciated the members of the IAPH for the confidence reposed in Dantsoho by entrusting him with the position, just as they did in 2017, when Hadiza Bala Usman, one of Dantsoho’s predecessors, was similarly elected.

President Tinubu believed that the election of the NPA Managing Director will boost Nigeria’s ambition to tap into the global marine and blue economy.

The President encouraged Dantsoho to continue his efforts to reposition the NPA, thereby contributing to Nigeria’s goal of expanding its economy to $1 trillion by 2030.

Also, President Tinubu congratulated Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South Senatorial District, on his 40th birthday.

Ekpenyong, one of the youngest lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly, is an accomplished financial analyst and former Commissioner for Finance in his home state.

President Tinubu commended Ekpenyong for his dedication and contributions in the Senate, particularly his sponsorship of motions and bills addressing key development and policy matters.

“As a firm believer in the creative talents of young people and their ability to make a positive difference in nation-building and the sustenance of democracy, I value immensely the participation of young Nigerians in governance. I look forward to deeper engagement with leaders like Senator Ekpenyong, who are making meaningful contributions in their spheres of influence”, President Tinubu stated.

The President prayed for Ekpenyong’s continued strength and good health while serving Cross River State and Nigeria.