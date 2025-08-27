Sustainable Facilities Management Potential Backbone of Nigeria’s Infrastructure Investments, Says  GPFI

Bennett Oghifo

The right policy and legislation can enthrone sustainable facilities management (FM) for it to become the backbone of Nigeria’s infrastructure investments.

The Group CEO, Global Properties and Facilities International Ltd (GPFI), Dr. MKO Balogun stated this at the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Group in Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

Balogun said for this reason, the FM Bill at the National Assembly, should be passed into law and that the Executive Order 11 must be fully implemented.

The Executive Order 11 was assented to by the federal government in April 2022. Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who signed it said, “In order to ensure the fullest implementation and impact of the policy, it is my pleasure to sign this Executive Order that ties maintenance direct to our economy. “By this Order, I expect Ministries, Departments and Agencies to set out and ensure the operation of their maintenance departments and make necessary procurements for their maintenance in accordance with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act.”

Balogun also charged leaders in the FM industry to push for this future by embracing technology and by building the capacity of the operators. “We must embrace technology and innovation; invest in people and capacity building—developing the next generation of FM professionals.”

He challenged leaders, practitioners, stakeholders to take bold steps forward and push for policy and legislation “so that facilities management becomes the backbone of Nigeria’s infrastructure investments.”

On the anniversary, he said, “We celebrate not just 25 years of a company, but 25 years of a vision that dared to live. What began as the bold dream of our founding leaders— Engr. Ibikunle Ogunbayo, Arc. Dipo Adebo, Mr. Tunde Disu, QS Segun Ajanlekoko, and Mr. Inam Udoma, of blessed memory— has blossomed into a formidable force, driven by pioneering spirit and dedication to excellence.

He said, “GPFI today is a work of art. Like a sculptor, we design, we mould, we remould, we refine. We are a work in progress—constantly improving, constantly recreating, not just ourselves, but reshaping how the entire industry is seen and valued. “We choose our clients. We choose our partners. We are deliberate. We are long-term focused. We are not just an FM company providing services— we are a strategic partner to our clients. This is why our relationships endure. Our DNA is rooted in sustainability, innovation, and technology.

“We were one of just six companies worldwide to sign a World Economic Forum declaration on carbon emissions in 2024. We were the first in Nigeria to commit to sustainable water in real estate, through the UN Global Compact Water Mandate in 2023 We signed with Ecovadis to benchmark ourselves against the highest global sustainability standards in 2023 “Because for us, facilities management is not about maintaining buildings. It is about creating spaces that inspire, heal, educate, and nurture. It is about safety, technology, accessibility, and sustainability. It is about delivering value—every single day.”

He said though their efforts have been recognised by awards and accolades around the world, “but our true reward is the trust of our clients, the support of our partners, and the passion of our people.”

He said the next 25 years will be even more ambitious. “We will continue to lead, to innovate, and to expand our impact across Africa and beyond. We will deepen our use of technology and data to transform asset performance. We will continue to invest in our people—equipping them to navigate the evolving landscape of our industry.”

He then announced a major milestone, saying GPFI Nigeria has taken over the FM business of Filmo FM. “This is not the end, we will continue to explore opportunities like this as we grow our business.”

The Board Chairman of GPFI, Adedoyin Adeyinka said, “While today is a celebration of our past, it is also a launchpad for our future.

The next 25 years will bring new challenges and opportunities — from advancements in smart building technology, to growing demands for sustainable operations, to evolving client expectations. We are ready.

We will continue to invest in our people, embrace technology and innovation, and strengthen our partnerships.

“We will ensure that Global Properties and Facilities International Company remains a leader, a trusted partner, and a force for progress in our industry.”