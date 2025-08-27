Ogun Revenue Agency Hails Dangote Cement Ibese for Exemplary Tax Compliance

Sunday Ehigiator

The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has commended Dangote Cement Ibese Plant for its outstanding tax compliance and consistent role as the state’s highest tax-paying industrial organisation.

During a familiarisation tour of the 12 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) cement plant in Ibese yesterday, OGIRS Director of Field Operations, Mrs. Oluwaseun Olajube, lauded the company for setting a benchmark in corporate responsibility and financial transparency.

Olajube, who led the OGIRS delegation, expressed satisfaction with the company’s tax records while urging it to maintain timely documentation and deepen collaboration with the Service, particularly its Yewa North Zonal Office.

“Dangote Cement Ibese Plant continues to demonstrate excellence in tax compliance, and we are proud to acknowledge their contribution to the economic development of our state,” she said, adding that OGIRS remained committed to creating a business-friendly environment that rewards transparency and compliance.

Receiving the OGIRS team, Dangote Cement Ibese Plant Director, Mr. Ayyagari Subbaraidu, expressed appreciation for the recognition, noting that the commendation underscored the importance of private sector collaboration in driving sustainable growth.

“This recognition is not just about numbers, it is about leadership, integrity, and the positive impact of responsible corporate citizenship,” Subbaraidu said. “We recognise that tax revenue is the backbone of economic development of states and remain committed to upholding compliance, accountability, and transparency in all our engagements with government agencies.”

The visit, both parties agreed, marked a significant step toward strengthening public-private partnerships to boost revenue generation and sustainable development in Ogun State.

The commendation comes on the heels of recent disclosures by Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), that the group paid over ₦402 billion in taxes in 2024, making it the country’s highest taxpayer.

The Group has also bagged multiple awards, including recognition by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as Nigeria’s most tax-compliant business organisation and honours at the FMDQ GOLD Awards for excellence in financial market activities.