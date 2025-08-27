LAPO MfB Champions Youth Empowerment at NYSC Sagamu Camp

Sunday Ehigiator

In line with its commitment to youth empowerment and financial inclusion, LAPO Microfinance Bank has engaged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members at the Sagamu Orientation Camp, Ogun State, as part of activities to celebrate the 2025 International Youth Day (IYD).

At the camp, the bank hosted a series of financial literacy sessions, entrepreneurial challenges, and interactive games aimed at equipping corps members with vital money management skills, business insights, and a savings culture.

Participants also had the chance to win cash prizes through knowledge-based quizzes, business pitch contests, and team challenges that promoted creativity, problem-solving, and financial discipline.

Addressing the corps members, the Director of Marketing and Communications, LAPO Microfinance Bank, Mr. Oluremi Akande, emphasised that youth empowerment remains central to the bank’s mission.

“At LAPO Microfinance Bank, youth empowerment is not just a corporate social responsibility; it is a strategic investment in the nation’s future. The enthusiasm, innovation, and resilience of Nigerian youths inspire our drive to provide them with financial knowledge and opportunities that can translate into sustainable livelihoods,” Akande said.