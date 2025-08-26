Tinubu Orders Six-month Ban on Raw Shea Nut Export

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ordered, with immediate effect, a six-month ban on the export of raw shea nut to curb informal trade, boost processor utilization, capture higher export value and stabilize the sector.

The ban is specifically aimed at boosting Nigeria’s shea value chain to generate around $300 million annually in the short term.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, made this known at the State House, Abuja.

