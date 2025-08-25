Nook International Fashion Weekend Celebrates 5th Anniversary Edition

The much-anticipated Nook International Fashion Weekend proudly announces its 5th anniversary edition, cementing its place as the premier fashion platform in Nigeria’s South-South and South-East region.

Convened by Dame Neoma Ochuko Momoh, alongside partners Mrs. Odochi C.T. Parker and Mrs. Barbara Manuel, Esquire, the Nook International Fashion Weekend has, for the past five years, championed a powerful message: decency in fashion without compromising creativity.

Since inception, the event has showcased the works of over 90 designers, empowering young talents and models with training that transcends the runway. Participants have benefited from etiquette coaching, digital marketing skills, website development workshops, and cash prizes. Select models are also chosen each year to serve as faces of campaigns, amplifying their careers both locally and internationally.

Speaking on the milestone, Convener Dame Neoma Ochuko Momoh said:

“This 5th edition is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and purpose. For five years, we have nurtured talent, empowered models, and built a platform that not only celebrates fashion but also values decency, culture, and innovation. We are proud of the journey and even more excited about the future.”

This year’s edition promises to be a spectacular four-day celebration of fashion, culture, and empowerment: Day 1: Welcome Cocktail & Press Briefing. Day 2 & 3: Runway Shows featuring designers from across Africa, Europe, and Nigeria’s vibrant local fashion scene. Day 4: An exclusive Pop-Up Event showcasing brands and offering guests a curated shopping experience.

With an exciting lineup of African and European designers, alongside emerging and established local brands, this edition promises to raise the bar in creativity, cultural exchange, and inclusivity.

The Nook International Fashion Weekend has evolved into more than just a fashion show — it is a platform of empowerment, bridging continents while spotlighting the unique brilliance of the South-South and South-East.