NDPHC Assures Kano Manufacturers of Direct Power Supply

Peter Uzoho

The Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, has assured the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) of the company’s willingness to partner with them to drive industrial growth, create jobs, and enhance socio-economic development of the country.

Adighije, who was speaking during the visit of a delegation from Kano Branch of MAN to her office, expressed NDPHC’s readiness to support manufacturers within the ambit of regulations and infrastructural capacity.

“We are committed to partnering with the manufacturing sector to drive industrial growth, create jobs, and enhance socio-economic development. Within the provisions of the Eligible Customer framework, we are ready to work with MAN Kano to make this happen,” she said.

She noted that the company’s recent improvement in plant availability has positioned NDPHC to ramp up supply and meet off-taker demands once regulatory approval is received, adding that the revival of key assets, including the Omotosho and Alaoji power plants, will further enhance generation capacity.

The delegation was led by the Managing Director of Dala Foods, Kano, Alhaji Ali Madugu.

In his presentation to their host, Madugu appealed to the NDPHC managing director to extend the company’s Eligible Customer Programme to MAN, Kano, in a bid to address the severe power challenges crippling local manufacturing activities in the state.

He emphasised the readiness of MAN in Kano to partner with NDPHC for a sustainable power supply.

“Our members have both the capacity and the willingness to procure power directly from NDPHC. Access to reliable electricity is critical for reviving industries and sustaining jobs in Kano State,” he stated.

However, NDPHC’s Executive Director of Corporate Services, Commercial and Strategy, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, and the Executive Director of Networks, Bello Babayo Bello provided a detailed roadmap on how MAN Kano could take advantage of the company’s power supply opportunities.

Adighije stated that the company plans to free and commercialise approximately 200 megawatts of its 2,000mw of stranded electricity by the end of 2025.

She had also bemoaned the “abysmally low uptake of electricity” from the electricity market by the electricity distribution companies, saying this had significantly weighed down the company’s operations.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both parties expressing optimism about a mutually beneficial partnership to unlock industrial potential in Kano.