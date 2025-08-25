From BBNaija Screens to Memes, Terra Cube Delivers Joy

Terra has long been recognised for its distinctive ethos of unwrapping joy. This philosophy extends far beyond the product, manifesting in shared experiences that resonate deeply with audiences. In Big Brother Naija Season 10, this tradition has been elevated to a new level. Rather than allowing fleeting “moments of joy” within the House to disappear, Terra has strategically captured and amplified them, transforming on-screen highlights into enduring cultural touchpoints.

This season, Terra Cube unveiled the “House of Joy”: its vibrant digital home within the BBNaija universe. At the heart of this space is Meme O’Clock, the playful leg that carries fans into the House of Joy. By turning the show’s funniest, most dramatic, and most relatable moments into shareable memes, the initiative transforms viewers into co-creators of the season’s story. In doing so, Terra blurs the line between audience and housemate, making every laugh, every spark, and every twist a shared celebration of joy. Participation is simple and accessible. Viewers are encouraged to spot a standout moment, screenshot it, and download the official House of Joy meme template from Terra’s Instagram page. After adding a witty or insightful caption, participants post their creations, securing their entry into the leaderboard list.

A key feature of the campaign is the weekly Terra House of Joy Leaderboard, which spotlights the top three memes based on creativity, resonance, and shareability. These winning entries are celebrated within the BBNaija community and rewarded with prizes, creating a healthy blend of competition and community. Daily submission volumes have been significant, reflecting the campaign’s quick adoption and the audience’s enthusiasm for creative expression.

The entries themselves capture the full range of Big Brother Naija’s emotional and entertainment spectrum, from subtle facial expressions and spirited Saturday night dance moves to heartfelt diary room monologues and razor-sharp one-liners. Many transcend the show entirely, functioning as clever social commentary or universally relatable humour.

Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, emphasized, “Being part of Big Brother Naija is more than just visibility for us; it is about curating an experience that feels authentic and engaging for both the housemates and the viewers. Every moment in the house is an opportunity to connect, to spark joy, and to build tasteful memories that live beyond the screen. Terra Cube is deeply invested in keeping the house alive with energy, laughter, and shared connections because our promise has always been to Unwrap Joy and Unleash Taste.”