Crisis Brews in Sokoto APC as Defunct CPC Bloc Alleges Marginalization

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A deepening crisis is brewing in the Sokoto chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) accuse the party of marginalizing them.

The CPC bloc claims that despite forming the majority of APC members in the state, they are not being carried along in the party’s affairs.

Led by Hon Ibrahim Magaji Gusau, the CPC block expressed their grievances, stating that they were promised ministerial, Special Assistant, and chairman of board slots by late Former President Muhammadu Buhari after his election in 2025, but these promises were never kept.

The bloc on Saturday convened a reunion meeting across the 23 local governments of the state to assess the political situation in the country.

The crisis in Sokoto APC is not an isolated incident.

There have been reports of the CPC bloc feeling marginalized within the APC, despite playing a crucial role in securing the northern vote bank and delivering President Buhari to power.

The situation is further complicated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategic shift, which has seen the ACN bloc tighten its grip on the party.

As the 2027 general elections approach, stakeholders have called on the party’s hierarchy to intervene in the crisis, warning that failure to do so may result in the loss of Sokoto state.

The supremacy battle between Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and Senator Ibrahim Lamido has also split the party into two rival factions, further exacerbating the crisis.

The implications of this crisis are far-reaching, with potential consequences for the party’s unity and prospects in the upcoming elections. The APC’s national leadership must take immediate action to address the grievances of the CPC block and restore unity to the party.

Speaking further, Hon Ibrahim Magaji Gusau warned that if the party fails to address their concerns, they may be forced to seek alternative platforms to actualize their political aspirations.

This development has sent jitters down the spines of APC stakeholders in the state, who fear that the crisis may cost the party dearly in the 2027 elections.

The CPC block’s grievances are not limited to political appointments. They also accuse the party of neglecting their members in key decision-making processes.

This perceived marginalization has led to widespread discontent among CPC members, who feel that their contributions to the party’s success are being ignored.

As the crisis deepens, all eyes are on the APC’s national leadership to see how they will respond to the situation. One thing is certain, however: the party cannot afford to take the CPC block’s grievances lightly, lest they risk losing a crucial stronghold in the North-West geopolitical zone.

The APC’s national chairman, Dr Nentawe Yildwata, has been called upon to intervene in the crisis and find a lasting solution to the grievances of the CPC block.

The party’s national secretariat has also been urged to take immediate action to address the concerns of the CPC block and prevent a potential implosion of the party in Sokoto state.

The fate of the APC in Sokoto state hangs in the balance as the party struggles to resolve its internal crisis. With the 2027 elections fast approaching, the party must act quickly to address the grievances of the CPC block and restore unity to the party.

As the clock ticks closer to the 2027 elections, the APC in Sokoto state is facing a defining moment. Will the party’s national leadership be able to resolve the crisis and restore unity to the party, or will the CPC block’s grievances tear the party apart? Only time will tell.