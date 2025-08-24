In Partnership with Women in Arts, Nollywood Filmmaker Champions Gender-equitable Storytelling

Yinka Olatunbosun

ollywood has long been Nigeria’s cultural engine, churning out stories that mirror, magnify, and sometimes mythologise everyday life. Yet, for all its global reach, the industry still carries a blind spot: the female perspective. Too often, women appear on screen as wives, witches, or comic relief, while the creative and financial power behind the camera remains heavily male.

That imbalance is what Biodun Stephen, one of Nollywood’s most prolific and award-winning filmmakers, hopes to change. This August, she is joining forces with the Women in the Arts Collective to launch a bold new initiative: the Female Representation and Advancement in Media project (F.R.A.M.E.).

Unveiling at the Nigerian Film & TV Summit (NIFS) 2025 on August 26 at the Legend Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, F.R.A.M.E. is conceived as both an incubator and an accelerator. Its mission: to amplify women’s voices in the arts and media space, beginning with Nollywood. Through mentorship, technical training, and access to resources, the programme will nurture emerging female filmmakers and storytellers, equipping them to compete on equal footing with their male peers.

“For too long, women’s stories have been told for them, not by them,” Stephen says. “This programme is a platform where women can take control of their narratives—both on and off screen—backed by the training, mentorship, and resources they need to succeed.”

The symbolism of Stephen’s involvement is not lost on industry watchers. Over the past decade, she has carved a niche for herself with films that foreground women’s lives—often messy, complex, and deeply human—without pandering to clichés. Now, by co-presenting F.R.A.M.E., she positions herself as not just a storyteller, but a change agent.

Her keynote presentation, Rewriting Her Story, will explore the evolution of female representation in Nigerian cinema, weaving together research, cultural analysis, and personal insight. She will also sit on a heavyweight panel titled Rewriting Her Story, Shaping the Future: Women’s Voices in Nigerian Film, alongside trailblazer Ego Boyo and Women in the Arts Convener Brenda Fashugba, with celebrated writer and broadcaster Wana Udobang moderating. Expect a conversation that ranges from industry leadership to workplace safety to the craft of creating female-centered narratives that feel authentic, not ornamental.

But F.R.A.M.E. goes beyond talk. The programme is designed to provide funding pathways for women-led projects—a critical intervention in an industry where financing often determines whose voices are heard. By committing resources and building networks, the initiative aims to dismantle barriers that have long stifled female creativity and autonomy.

The larger vision is not simply about equity; it is about transformation. Nollywood, after all, is more than an entertainment machine—it is a cultural touchstone, shaping how Africa sees itself and how the world sees Africa. By opening the doors wider for women, F.R.A.M.E. insists on richer, more diverse narratives that reflect the full spectrum of lived experience.

For Stephen, it is also deeply personal. Her body of work already testifies to her belief that women deserve more—more space, more respect, more control. Now, she is channelling that conviction into collective action. If successful, F.R.A.M.E. could mark a turning point not only for the women who will pass through its incubator but for Nollywood itself.

As the countdown to its unveiling at NIFS 2025 begins, one thing is clear: this is not just another industry panel or programme launch. F.R.A.M.E. is a rallying cry—a demand that Nollywood finally tell women’s stories the way they deserve to be told: with agency, depth, and power