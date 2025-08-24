Eze Unveiled at Emirates as Five-star Arsenal Crush Leeds

Viktor Gyokeres scored his first Arsenal goals as the Gunners put five past Leeds after unveiling new £60m signing Eberechi Eze before kick-off.

It was a jubilant atmosphere in north London as Eze was introduced to the crowd. A relaxed Eze, wearing an Arsenal shirt and jeans, sauntered out to a rapturous reception from fans before the match against Leeds.

Sporting Director, Andrea Berta, described Eze as a “creative and explosive talent with huge technical quality”.

Jurrien Timber scored the opening goal, heading in a trademark set piece before providing an assist for Bukayo Saka for Arsenal’s second.

Saka smashed a shot past Lucas Perri just before half-time but then the England winger was forced to limp off injured in the second half.

Striker Gyokeres, a £64m signing, jinked into the box to score Arsenal’s third with a low strike before Timber scored his second from another corner.

Mikel Arteta also handed a Premier League debut to 15-year-old Max Dowman, who replaced Noni Madueke, who had been making his first start for the Gunners.

Dowman had an immediate impact, winning a penalty after being brought down by Anton Stach and Gyokeres slammed the ball into the bottom corner with almost the last kick of the game.

Dowman became the second youngest player to play for the club at 15 years and 234 days old, only behind his team-mate Ethan Nwaneri who made his debut at 15 years 181 days in September 2022 against Brentford.

Arteta will be concerned though by the injury to Saka, while he was also forced to replace Martin Odegaard in the first half after his captain limped off with an injury on his 200th appearance for the Gunners.