Niger Open to Investments in Transportation Sector, Others, Says Dep Gov Garba

The Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, said the state government is ready to welcome investments across all modes of transportation to drive economic growth and enhance public safety.

Garba also said the state is committed to supporting initiatives that promote development while safeguarding lives.

“First, let me formally welcome you to Niger State on behalf of His Excellency, Governor Umar Bago, who is aware of your visit. I was present when the Commissioner briefed him about your coming,” Garba said.

According to him, the present administration led by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago places a high premium on human life and economic revitalisation.

“The governor I know will not hesitate to support any effort that promotes life, security, and economic growth. Any initiative that enhances the image, economy, and safety of Niger State is one we are ready to support.”

On the need for stronger cooperation between the federal and state governments, Garba noted that states are often overwhelmed by competing demands.

“You have to deal with agriculture, security, education, and health, among others. You cannot channel all your resources into one sector; priorities must be set. We are not saying that waterways are not important, but when you compare them with insecurity, food security, education, and healthcare—sectors long neglected—these deserve equal attention from the federal government,” he said.

Garba urged the federal government to extend the kind of collaboration it currently enjoys with the private sector in air, rail, and road transport to water transportation.

“Adequate routes and fibre boats in our waterways will go a long way in addressing the challenges we face,” he added.

Addressing the role of superstitious beliefs in riverine communities, the deputy governor called for a shift in mindset. “Culture is reality, but superstition is a matter of perception. Are we saying our ancestors caused mishaps or should have saved us from capsizing? In the 21st Century, we should be talking about technology, not superstition.”

On policy execution, Garba said, “Our policies are often louder than our actions. Nigerian policy documents are among the best in the world, but the challenge lies in implementation,” he stated.