Uzodimma Tasks Imo LG Chairmen, Others on Grassroots Development

A three-day retreat on Public Sector Governance for principal officers of the 27 Local Government councils in Imo State organised by The Progressive Institute ((TPI) has taken place in Owerri, the state capital.

The retreat with the theme: Enhancing Local Government Governance for Sustainable Development was declared opened by the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma at the the Sam Mbakwe Hall in Owerri while participants were presented with certificates at the end of the three-day retreat.

Declaring the programme open, Governor Uzodimma, in a release issued by TPI’s Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Wale Abedden, told the teeming participants to be good ambassadors of APC in their respective local governments and wards.

He warned the local government officials against indiscipline, corruption, compliance with law and order and dedication to service, noting that his administration will not condone “diaspora local government officials”.

He also charged the participants to live and relate with the community they represent.

“As a local government officials, you’re expected to live within your communities. You must be able to relate well with your community leaders, traditional rulers, youth and ordinary citizens in your community to determine what their needs are and act on them accordingly. All chairmen must live within his or her local government and the councilors must reside within their wards. This is a must hence I have tasked security agencies to monitor you”, Governor Uzodimma stated as he hailed The Progressive Institute for the quality of the training.

On his part, Director General of The Progressive Institute, Dr Lanre Adebayo, thanked Governor Uzodimma for a fulfilled promise he made at the inauguration of TPI in September, 2024.

His words: “I would like to express my profound gratitude and admiration to the Governor of Imo State, for your visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of Imo State”.

According to him, “The retreat is a collaborative effort between The Progressive Institute and the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Imo State, and we are honored to have such a distinguished group of guests to grace this occasion.

“Today, we have a total of 575 participants, comprising key officials from 27 local government areas of Imo State, including Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, LG Secretaries, Treasurers, Directors of Personnel Management, Councillors, and Supervisory Councillors”.

Participants at the training were educated on eight critical areas of Public Procurement: Best practices and strategies for effective procurement in local governments, Public Financial Management: Principles and practices of financial management in local governments, Public Service Rules: Understanding the rules and regulations governing the public service in Nigeria.

Other areas of discourse included: Public Policy Process and Communication: Effective policy-making and communication strategies for local government officials, Public Sector Ethics and Anti-Corruption Legislation: Promoting integrity and transparency in local government administration, Law Making Process at Local Government Level: Understanding the legislative process and roles of local government officials.

Other themes were Revenue Generation Strategies at Local Government Level: Innovative approaches to revenue generation and mobilization; Monitoring and Evaluation of Projects at Local Government Level: Best practices for project monitoring and evaluation.

The three-day continuous training engaged the public officials in thought-provoking discussions, insightful presentations, and interactive sessions aimed at enhancing their understanding of Public Sector Governance in line with progressive ideology.

Participants including traditional rulers who attended the opening ceremony as well as resource persons drawn from tertiary institutions within and outside Imo state applauded the retreat describing it as one of the best capacity building programs in Nigeria.