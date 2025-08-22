Tinubu Unveils Personal Income Tax Calculator, Urges Nigerians to Use It to Know Payment Estimate

.Says a fair tax system will not weigh down the vulnerable

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has called on working Nigerians to use the newly launched Personal Income Tax calculator to estimate how much would be paid under the tax reforms his administration recently signed into law.

In a post on his official X account, @PBAT on Friday, the President explained the Personal income tax calculator, which can be accessed via: https://fiscalreforms.ng/index.php/pit-calculator/, allows citizens to compare their estimated tax under the proposed reforms with current rates, and ensure a clear understanding of the impact on individual incomes.

According to him, the tax reforms, which take effect from January 2026, are intended to establish a fair tax system, one that never punishes poverty or weighs down the most vulnerable.

President Tinubu stated in his X handle: “A fair tax system must never punish poverty or weigh down the most vulnerable.

“With the new tax laws I recently signed, taking effect from January 2026, we have lifted this burden and created a path of equity, fairness, and true redistribution in our economy.

“A Personal Income Tax Calculator has been developed. It allows you to check your estimated tax under the new laws against what you currently pay.

“It shows clearly how these reforms protect low-income earners, ensure progressivity, and simplify compliance in order to deliver a transparent system that works for all.”

He further stressed that “Together, we are renewing hope in the Nigeria of our dreams.

“Take a bet on our country. Bet on Nigeria to work for you, your family, and your community.”