Insecurity: APC Chieftain Pledges ₦10m to Kwara Security Support Fund

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Engineer Nurudeen Adeyemi Balogun, has pledged the sum of ₦10 million to support local security operatives in the fight against insecurity across Kwara South senatorial district of the state.

Adeyemi, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of TETFUND, stated this in Ilorin on Thursday while speaking with journalists.

He said the fund will serve as a form of life insurance support for vigilantes and local hunters defending their communities.

According to him, families of vigilantes who lose their lives in active duty will receive ₦250,000, while those injured will get ₦100,000.

He explained that his intervention was aimed at complementing the sustained efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who has provided logistics support including 32 patrol vehicles and 160 motorcycles to boost the operations of security agencies in the state.

Adeyemi commended the Governor’s multi-agency security strategy, which brings together security operatives, traditional rulers, local authorities, and community stakeholders, noting that collective efforts are required to defeat criminal elements.

The APC chieftain, however, cautioned against politicising insecurity, urging stakeholders to focus on unity and timely intelligence sharing to safeguard lives and property in Kwara South.

He reaffirmed his support for Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, assuring residents that military operations and government-led interventions are already underway to restore peace and stability to affected communities.

