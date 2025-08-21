WelcomeToNigeria Expo ‘2025: Tourism Industry Stakeholders Demand Infrastructure Devt

By Justina Uzo

Stakeholders in the tourism sub-sector came together to call for deliberate and strategic investment in infrastructure development.

They said tourist infrastructure will help to revitalize the nation’s tourism industry.

While sharing experiences, some gave direction pointing out that an access road leading to any tourism site is key.

Coordinator, WelcomeToNigeria Expo, Isa Yusuf Sago in a compelling address said the Expo calls for more strategic repositioning.

“We recognise that infrastructure is the backbone of any thriving economy. But infrastructure alone is not enough. We must build strong institutional linkages, nurture inclusive growth, and drive a bold agenda for sustainable development that touches every sector and every citizen,” he said.

First-of-its-kind, WelcomeToNigeria Expo was held in Abuja recently, in a move to ensure that tourism not only thrives but also able to contribute to the nation’s economy.

The Expo brought together state and non-state actors, public and private development experts, investors, civil society organisations, academia, and international stakeholders to discuss, strategise, and forge sustainable partnerships that will unlock Nigeria’s vast developmental potential.

It also attracted top stakeholders across government and regulatory agencies.

The 2-day Expo offered a unique opportunity to align tourism development with national planning priorities by forging sustainable partnerships for infrastructure development, enhancing institutional linkages, and promoting coherent strategies for growth and sustainable development.

Minister of Art Culture Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hanatu Musa Musawa restated government’s commitment to tourism, urging tourism industry operators to reposition tourism as a viable and competitive contributor to national development.

In her keynote address, she said the chosen theme “National Agenda for Tourism Partnership on Infrastructure Development, Institutional Linkages, Growth and Sustainable Development” is not only timely but also central to the Federal Government’s broader objectives of economic diversification, inclusive growth, and sustainable national development. She said “

Nigeria is not just a destination but an experience rich in culture, vibrant in creativity, welcoming in spirit, and limitless in potential.

“Today, tourism is no longer a peripheral sector it is an engine of economic vitality. It generates jobs, fosters cultural exchange, supports environmental stewardship, and strengthens national identity.”

In the same vein, the tourism stakeholders celebrated domestic tourism. They said that segment of tourism is witnessing rapid growth in leaps and bounds.

But they are quick to add that it’s not yet Uhuru.

They said like other sectors undergoing bold transformative reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the tourism sector is supposed to be

receiving its full dose of strategic attention.

Already, some said they have seen the ripple effects of community-based tourism initiatives launched as cultural festivals like Ojude Oba and Calabar Carnival once seen as local celebrations, now anchor local economies, contributing as much as 60 per cent of annual revenue in their peak seasons.

Others talked about the revamped tourist products like Ikogosi resort which has improved tourism to Ekiti State lately.

Detty December and Calabar Carnival are also driving significant revenues.

Getty December, a tourism campaign, encourages tourism to Nigeria.

Diaspora Nigerians who came home last year may have contributed to Nigeria tourism GDP.

At present, domestic tourism is said to contribute around 3.65% to GDP equating to $17.3 billion and supports over 1.9 million jobs.

The Expo therefore canvassed for a comprehensive national infrastructure development framework which they said is urgently required to systematize investment, improve regional access, and align public-private efforts toward sustainable growth.

In a Paper titled “National Framework for Nigeria’s Domestic Tourism Infrastructure Development,” one tourism operator highlighted the impressive domestic tourism performance but he pointed out that the sector could have contributed more it wasn’t hindered by lack of access to the tourism sites.

“Most tourist attractions outside urban centres lack quality roads. You can’t look too far to see Awhum Cave, Mambilla Plateau, Ogbunik Caves,” he noted.

Apart from infrastructure deficits, he said safety concerns and fragmented marketing strategies continue to hinder tourism full potential

Regardless, he said

Nigeria’s domestic tourism sector is growing rapidly, driven by youth tourism demand, increased travel, and a renewed interest in local destinations.

He highlighted the growth trends and economic impact in 2023. Quoting news reports he said

“Nigerians undertook approximately 3 million domestic trips making a 20 per cent increase from 2022.

In 2024, he stated that spending on domestic tourism reached nearly ₦4.95 trillion ($7.7 billion).

Musawa urged tourism stakeholders to continue to unlock the potential.

“The success of our national tourism agenda hinges on partnerships. Government alone cannot do it. We need private investors, destination managers, financiers, local governments, artisans, entrepreneurs, and civil society to join hands in this journey. I use this opportunity to call on the organised private sector to deepen their investment commitments, leverage innovation, and build destination brands that can compete globally,” the minister said.

She hinted that WelcomeToNigeria Expo 2025 is a sweet nod to public-private involvement.

She said the strategic forum brings together public and private actors to catalyze in a conversations and commitments towards transforming the Nigerian tourism sector.

The PermanentSecretary, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad also praised the maiden edition of WelcomeToNigeria Expo’25 describing it as a “call to action.”

Mohammad urged all stakeholders at the event to “embrace the conversations, explore the partnerships, and commit to the actions that will shape the future of tourism in Nigeria. Let us harness our collective energies and talents to deliver on a shared national agenda.”

He added that

“My Ministry is fully committed to supporting platforms like WelcomeToNigeria Expo, not just as a convening space, but as a tool for evidence-based policy influence. The insights, innovations, and collaborations that emerge from this Expo will help inform a more robust national framework for domestic tourism infrastructure development, support the operationalization of tourism economic zones, and promote the art, culture and the creative industries as engines of inclusive growth.”

Sago in his speech made a 7-point recommendation among which is, each state should be encouraged to present flagship projects, investment opportunities, and development plans to attract partners and foster competition through innovation.

He wants WelcomeToNigeria Expo Development Secretariat to be created to track outcomes of each edition, coordinate stakeholders’ commitments, and ensure follow-through on resolutions reached at the Expo.

To strengthen the role of the organised private sector (OPS) and corporate entities, he said

“We must deepen Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) with a renewed framework that incentivizes corporate entities to invest in national development priorities, especially in areas like power, transport, smart agriculture, and vocational education.

“The future we want for Nigeria, one of shared prosperity, efficient institutions, and sustainable infrastructure, is within reach. But it will require deliberate, inclusive, and coordinated action.”

The minister agreed. She also stressed that tourism cannot thrive in isolation.

“It depends on robust infrastructure airports, roads, rail networks, hospitality facilities, communication systems, and destination amenities.

As the meeting closed, optimism was tempered with realism.

Among other things the minister said the Ministry of Art Culture Tourism and Creative Economy is strengthening institutional frameworks and aligning with national and sub-national actors to remove bottlenecks, improve ease of doing business, and harmonize tourism-related policies.

“We are also working with the National Planning Commission and the Federal Executive Council to ensure that tourism features more prominently in national development plans.

We are committed to supporting tourism MSMEs, investing in human capital development, and embracing digital transformation.

New areas such as eco-tourism, cultural festivals, creative experiences, and diaspora tourism present major growth frontiers.

“Through the National Tourism Masterplan and the soon-to-be-launched Tourism Satellite Account, we will generate reliable data, attract more investment, in and measure sector performance more effectively,” she also stated.