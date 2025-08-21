Tinubu Approves N45bn for FCT Water Projects

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved for immediate release the sum of N45 billion, which is 50 per cent of the contract sum of Bwari Township and Karu Water Supply projects, to CGC Nigeria Limited.



Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this yesterday at the official flag off of Lot 1 of Bwari Township Water Supply project.

He expressed hope that the contractors would deliver the project for the President’s third anniversary in office in May next year.



“The president has mandated that the contract for this ought to be 18 months, but we discussed with the contractors and pleaded with them that they have to do all it takes so that by the third-year anniversary of Mr. President, we will be able to commission these projects.



“And when the contractors assured us that they will try as much as they could, if funds are made available. Based on that, Mr. President immediately approved the release of 50 per cent of the total contract sum to CGC Nigeria Limited. I hope, by the grace of God, knowing the commitment of this company, in whichever job you give to them, they will deliver on time,” Wike said.



The minister noted that the project would provide not less than 1,600 direct and indirect employments for the teaming youth.



He assured FCT residents that with the flag off of the project they would no longer need to dig bore holes to source untreated water for domestic consumption.

He also added that after the Bwari and Karu projects are commissioned, the administration will make appropriation for Kuje and Kwali in next year’s budget, while the Gwagwalada and Abaji water will be executed in 2027.



“So, by the time Mr. President’s full four-year tenure expires, we’ll have touched all the satellite towns by providing them clean, potable water.



“We have also agreed that we are going to bring water. When I come back to say we have performed, you too will perform. What President has done for you, when it is your turn too, you do for Mr. President. So, let us fulfill our own first,” Wike said.



In his remarks, the Executive Secretary FCDA, Richard Yunana Dauda, described the construction and expansion of water supply in FCT’s satellite town project as a strategic infrastructure initiative that aligned with the FCT regional master plan, designed to improve access to potable water supply to FCT residents.



He said the scope of works for the project included site clearance, artworks, excavation works, supply and installation of about 198 kilometers of various types and sizes of pipes, ranging from diameter 60 millimeters to 600-millimeter diameter, different types of pipes.