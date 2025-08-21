School Launches TETFund Blackboard Learning Management System

The Kaduna State College of Education,GidanWaya, has officially launched the TETFund Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS), following the successful completion of its on-campus training sponsored by TETFund.

With this milestone, the institution becomes one of the first in Nigeria to fully deploy the world-class digital learning platform under the TETFund initiative, which aims to standardize teaching and learning in line with global best practices.

In his opening remarks, Vice President, Middle East Africa, Anthology, Nicolas Alboouze, described the event as the start of a new chapter for Nigerian higher education.

“Today, we are not just talking about change — we are initiating a vision. We are planting a seed that will grow into a harvest of knowledge, opportunity, and transformation. The TETFund Blackboard Learning Management System is a bridge from the old way of learning to a new era where no student is left behind, no lecturer is left unsupported, and no dream is out of reach,” Alboouze said.

Country Director and Head of Business West Africa of Pole Global Marketing (PGM), Michael Adedeji Ladipo, also expressed optimism about the pilot project’s success.

Acting Director, ICT Kaduna State College of Education, Simon GajereNyalla, explained the technical advantages of the Blackboard LMS.

Deputy Provost, Administration, Kaduna State College of Education, Dr. Jummai Grace Tabat, who represented the Provost, Dr. AkuAyubaAmbi, lauded the choice of the institution as the pilot school for the programme.

“We are honoured to pioneer the groundbreaking initiative. The Blackboard LMS will greatly enhance our teaching methodology, improve learning engagement, and prepare our students for a digital-driven future,” Tabat said.