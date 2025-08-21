PSC Uncovers 176 Non-Serving Officers on Promotion List, Elevates 952 ASPs to DSP

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday announced it had uncovered no fewer than 176 non-serving Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) on the promotion list.



PSC said it declined the promotion of the 176 ASPs, who were found to have retired from service, along with another three suspected to have died.

The commission also approved the promotion of 952 ASPs to the next rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).



In a statement, PSC urged the beneficiaries to imbibe the spirit of nationalism and respect for the laws and regulations of the service.



PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who signed the statement, explained that the decisions were among the key highlights of the first plenary meeting of the sixth Board of the Commission, held at its corporate headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, yesterday.



Chairman of PSC, DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd), while congratulating the newly promoted officers, warned that, going forward, they must uphold the spirit of nationalism and comply with the laws and regulations of the police service.



Argungu said the commission would no longer tolerate diversionary or unauthorised actions by serving officers, especially when there were duly established channels for airing grievances.



He assured the officers that the commission would continue to ensure that their career progression was not hindered or trampled upon.

The newly promoted officers included: Maidawa Yakubu, Edwin Thomas, Chagga Yakubu, Sabo Hassan, Omini Dickson, Bassey Alobo, Enyinnaya Ejimadu, Grace Okon, Rose Bassey, Fidelis Offorbuike, Adamu Isa Audu, and Ofem Uket.



Others were Elvina Ochia Chukwu (FCID Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, Lagos); Kyrian Igwe (Enugu State Command); Ndidiamaka Onwude (O/C JWC, B Division, Kpirikpri, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Command); Rosemary Obianuju Egbo (Area Command, Warri, Delta State); Tabitha Gotan; Uya Bassey Johnson (Abia State Command); Elizabeth Ajik (NPF-NCC, FCID); Sunday Prince Ajaegbu (44 PMF, Force Headquarters, Abuja); and Deborah Danjuma (SPU Base 7, Abuja).



Olowu Yetunde Olatunde (Ogun State Command); Felix Okpaleke (32 PMF, Abakaliki); Zakka Bulus (FCT Command, Abuja); Kudirat Elegba (SPU Base 2, Lagos); Isioma Omodion (Delta State Command); Ukpabio Ayi Akiba (Rivers State Command); and Edna Emeh Bassey were also among the ASPs elevated to the new rank of DSP.



Argungu said the commission’s approval had been conveyed to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation, in a letter signed by PSC secretary, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.