EbonyLife ON Plus and Air Peace Team Up to Offer Members Exclusive Lagos–London Flights

Seasonal giveaways and Business Class tickets highlight this exciting collaboration for EbonyLife ON Members

Lagos, Nigeria, In true EbonyLife style, the highly anticipated launch of EbonyLife ON Plus, Africa’s newest media and lifestyle streaming platform, arrives this September with a bang and an exciting partnership with Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline. Together, they are rewarding members with unforgettable journeys that combine world-class travel and premium entertainment.

EbonyLife ON Plus delivers world-class entertainment while enriching the lives of its members. To celebrate the launch, members will have the chance to win return tickets from Lagos to London this festive season. The excitement continues into 2026 with Valentine’s, Easter, and Summer , giving members exclusive opportunities to travel in style with a loved one on Air Peace simply by being part of the EbonyLife ON Plus community.

To elevate the experience further, additional Business Class return tickets will be awarded at special surprise moments throughout the year, giving lucky members the ultimate travel luxury.

Exciting developments at Air Peace also include a multi-city connection , allowing passengers to fly from Abuja to London and choose to return via Lagos. From October, travellers can also fly Air Peace from Abuja to London, arriving at either Heathrow or Gatwick airports, giving even more flexibility and choice for international travel.

“This partnership with Air Peace is about offering our EbonyLife ON Plus community more than just great content , it’s about creating experiences that inspire, connect, and reward them,” says Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Group. “We’re thrilled to launch EbonyLife ON Plus with this collaboration, giving our members the chance to enjoy a world-class journey from Lagos to London and back, simply by joining our family.”

Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, added:

“At Air Peace, we are passionate about connecting Nigeria to the world with comfort, reliability, and exceptional service. Partnering with EbonyLife ON Plus allows us to engage with a vibrant audience that values quality experiences, both in entertainment and in travel. This collaboration is about celebrating our shared commitment to excellence.”

From streaming screens to airplane seats, the EbonyLife ON Plus and Air Peace partnership is a celebration of lifestyle, entertainment, and opportunity , making each season a chance for members to dream bigger and travel further.