Breaking: Foreign Reserves Hits $41.05bn Amid Improved Macroeconomic Stability, Investor Confidence

James Emejo in Abuja

The country’s gross Foreign Exchange Reserves further increased to $41.05 billion, the highest level in over 44 months, demonstrating the continued improvement in macroeconomic indices in recent times.

A day before, external reserves rose to $41 billion from $40.96 billion on August 18, 2025, showing less volatility over the past one month.

Compared to about $40 billion, announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, as at July 18, external reserves had increased by about 2.62 per cent to date.

The current movement in reserves represented the highest level recorded since December 3, 2021, and has continued to maintain the upward trajectory in recent weeks.

Essentially, FX reserve movements are particularly crucial for economic stability, currency strength, import capacity, debt management, and overall investor confidence. Changes in the reserves could signal economic stress or health.

Amid huge debt service obligations, and revenue challenges, the stability in external reserves movement, coupled with a marked deceleration in inflation rate as well as Naira’s relative stability offer renewed hope for the country about better days ahead.

The development further attests to the position of the central bank’s management team that monetary policy actions have so far headed in the right direction.

During the last MPC meeting in July, Cardoso had attested to the sustained stability in the foreign exchange market, accentuated by improved capital flows, earnings from increased crude oil production, rising non-oil exports and significant reduction in aggregate imports.

He said, “That clearly is a reflection of the way that the international investors view the banking system, and I was again very privileged to have a conversation with a good number of them about three or four weeks before this listing took place.

“And really and truly, a lot of interest, I must say, a lot of interest internationally, on putting money on the Nigerian financial system.

“The key thing is that we as regulators will continue to play our part to ensure that the system and the players and the actors continue to do what we are doing, creating resilience, creating buffer, and, of course, playing by the rules, because that is so important for those who are looking to invest that they can believe and they trust in you.”