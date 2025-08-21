Access Holdings Expands Global Footprint with Trade Diplomacy, Social Impact in Zambia

Nume Ekeghe

Access Holdings Plc has continued to deepen its pan-African ambition with a unique blend of global deal-making and grassroots impact, underscoring its evolving role as both a financial powerhouse and an agent of social transformation.



The bank in a statement revealed that last week, its Group’s Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, joined policymakers, investors, and private sector leaders at the AfriCaribbean Trade & Investment Forum (ACTIF) 2025 in Grenada, where discussions centred on building new economic bridges between Africa and the Caribbean.



Key focus areas included tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and digital trade sectors widely seen as critical to unlocking the full potential of both regions.

At the forum, Access Bank’s CEO for Caribbean Expansion, Sunmbo Olatunji, described the institution as a “bridge” enabling cross-continental partnerships.”

“We are building pathways for trade and investment that will outlast today’s market cycles,” she said, highlighting the Group’s commitment to sustainable long-term growth beyond immediate market opportunities.



No sooner had the conference concluded than Aig-Imoukhuede was in Lusaka, Zambia, where he met with President Hakainde Hichilema.



The discussions focused on Zambia’s economic transformation priorities, particularly in energy and agriculture.



Access Holdings pledged up to $100 million in financing towards strategic projects aimed at narrowing the country’s power generation and transmission gaps—an intervention the government hopes will accelerate industrial output, especially in the mining sector where copper production is projected to reach one million metric tonnes this year.



President Hichilema welcomed the financing commitment, stressing that improved power infrastructure would play a decisive role in unlocking growth and sustaining Zambia’s industrial competitiveness.



Beyond boardroom engagements, Access Holdings also reinforced its reputation for community-centred impact.



In Lusaka, Aig-Imoukhuede inspected the newly renovated Maternity Ward B03 at the University Teaching Hospital, an intervention delivered by Access Bank Zambia to improve healthcare outcomes for women and children. The Chairman also held discussions with Vice President Mutale Nalumango, who commended the Bank for backing social investments alongside its financial services expansion.



Access Bank Zambia’s Managing Director, Lishala C. Situmbeko, and Acting Board Chairperson, Mildred Kaunda, accompanied the Chairman during his visit.

They emphasised that the bank’s strategy in Zambia blends innovation in financial products with investments that directly improve livelihoods.



“Zambia is central to our pan-African vision. We are here to build enduring partnerships that unlock prosperity and improve lives,” Aig-Imoukhuede said, reflecting on the Group’s integrated strategy.