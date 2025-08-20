Wamakko Empowers Constituents with Motorcycles, Rice, Others

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a bid to empower his constituents and promote economic development, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, representing the Sokoto North Senatorial District, has launched a large-scale distribution initiative.

The initiative, which kicked off saw the distribution of 1000 motorcycles, 10,000 50kg bags of rice, sewing machines, and water pumping machines to beneficiaries from Silame, Binji, Gudu, and Tangaza Local Government Areas.According to a press statement signed by Bashar Abubakar, SA Media & Publicity, the distribution exercise was part of Senator Wamakko’s efforts to empower his constituents and promote economic development in the state.

Speaking on behalf of Senator Wamakko, Nasiru Italy, an APC youth leader in the state, emphasized that the Senator’s leadership style is inclusive, extending beyond the Sokoto North Senatorial District.

“The Senator’s commitment to empowering his constituents is unwavering, and this initiative is a testament to his dedication to serving his people,” said Italy.

The Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Kabiru Ibrahim Kware, while flagging off the distribution of the motorcycles, praised Senator Wamakko as a father and a respected leader among politicians across the state, regardless of party affiliations.

“Senator Wamakko’s leadership has brought succor to many, and his commitment to empowering his constituents has earned him the respect and admiration of all,” said Kware.