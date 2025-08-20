  • Wednesday, 20th August, 2025

Veritas Kapital Assurance Reports Strong Financial Result in H1

Business | 2 hours ago

Ebere Nwoji

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, has reported robust financial results for the first half of 2025 (H12025), highlighting sustained momentum and reinforcing its position as a resilient player in Nigeria’s non-life insurance industry.

The company said amidst a challenging economic environment, it recorded N13.6 billion in Gross Premium Written, showing 8 percent increase. Net Insurance & Investment Income surged by 244 percent to N5.2 billion, from N1.52 billion achieved in full-year 2024. while Profit After Tax stands at N3.2 billion, already exceeding the company’s total earnings for the full-year 2024.

Commenting on the company’s performance the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr.AdaobiNwakuche, said the results affirmed the strength of the underwriting firm’s values-driven business model, built on the dedication of its  people, the clarity of its  strategy, and its  unwavering focus on customer value.

She said during the period under review, the company’s total assets rose by 11 percent to N37 billion from N33.1 billion in 2024, reflecting improved financial health and operational efficiency. Shareholders’ Funds grew to N15.1 billion in H1 2025, from N11.92 billion in 2024, underscoring increasing investor confidence and sound governance practices.

“This performance is the outcome of deliberate strategic choices, including disciplined underwriting, investment optimisation, expanded digital capabilities, and a strong emphasis on customer-focused service delivery,” she added. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.