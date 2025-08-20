Veritas Kapital Assurance Reports Strong Financial Result in H1

Ebere Nwoji

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, has reported robust financial results for the first half of 2025 (H12025), highlighting sustained momentum and reinforcing its position as a resilient player in Nigeria’s non-life insurance industry.

The company said amidst a challenging economic environment, it recorded N13.6 billion in Gross Premium Written, showing 8 percent increase. Net Insurance & Investment Income surged by 244 percent to N5.2 billion, from N1.52 billion achieved in full-year 2024. while Profit After Tax stands at N3.2 billion, already exceeding the company’s total earnings for the full-year 2024.

Commenting on the company’s performance the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr.AdaobiNwakuche, said the results affirmed the strength of the underwriting firm’s values-driven business model, built on the dedication of its people, the clarity of its strategy, and its unwavering focus on customer value.

She said during the period under review, the company’s total assets rose by 11 percent to N37 billion from N33.1 billion in 2024, reflecting improved financial health and operational efficiency. Shareholders’ Funds grew to N15.1 billion in H1 2025, from N11.92 billion in 2024, underscoring increasing investor confidence and sound governance practices.

“This performance is the outcome of deliberate strategic choices, including disciplined underwriting, investment optimisation, expanded digital capabilities, and a strong emphasis on customer-focused service delivery,” she added.