Tinubu Approves Slash Of Dialysis Cost  From N50,000 To N12,000 For Kidney Patients

•Effective already in FG hospitals across the six geo-political zones

DejiElumoyein Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has approved a significant subsidy to reduce the cost of dialysis treatment for Nigerians, cutting the price per session from N50,000 to N12,000. This initiative is aimed at alleviating the financial burden on thousands of Nigerians suffering from kidney-related illnesses.

Presidential spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, made this disclosure on Tuesday via his verified X account,@BwalaDaniel, saying, “with this intervention, the price of each dialysis session has been reduced from N50,000 to just N12,000, bringing relief to thousands of citizens battling kidney-related diseases.”

The subsidy is currently being implemented in major federal hospitals across the nation’s six geopolitical zones, including Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute-Metta in Lagos, FMC Jabi in Abuja, University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, and FMC Owerri.

Other participating facilities include University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital; FMC, Abeokuta; Lagos University Teaching Hospital, FMC, Azare; University of Benin Teaching Hospital, and University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

Bwala revealed that additional federal medical centres and teaching hospitals will be incorporated before the end of the year to broaden access to affordable dialysis nationwide.

This latest move builds on President Tinubu’s healthcare reforms who last year approved free caesarean sections in federal hospitals to improve maternal health outcomes. “Together, these measures demonstrate the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in action—ensuring that no Nigerian is denied healthcare because of cost,” Bwala further stated.