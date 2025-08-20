Soludo’s Wife Condemns Stripping of Female Corps Member by Vigilance Operatives

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, has condemned the stripping and beating of a lady said to be a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.

A viral video of the incident has been flying on social media. The incident reportedly happened in Oba, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, where the operatives were said to have invaded the corpers’ Lodge in search of internet fraudsters.

The video which showed the lady being beaten up by gun wielding operatives, while her dressed was torn as she wailed begging for mercy has attracted condemnation.

Wife of the governor described it as a disturbing sight, calling for investigation to ensure that those involved were brought to book.

Mrs Soludo said: “I’ve seen a viral video of the sad incident — reported to have happened in Oba, Idemili South LGA — involving men of Agunechemba security formation and a female corps member who is serving in Anambra State.

“There’s no justification whatsoever for such an ugly and humiliating abuse. Such demeaning approach to law and order does not in any manner reflect our celebrated identity as a hospitable and peaceful people. It does not represent the humane philosophy of our administration, either.

“There are always rules of engagement in such situations, and they must prioritise dignity, civility, and respect. I find the Oba incident very disturbing and appeal to appropriate authorities that are already looking into it to take critical measures to not only entrench justice but to, most importantly, ensure that we do not see such worrisome scene ever again.

“Anambra’s image is priceless. We must guard it jealously,” she said.

Meanwhile, police authorities in the state said the operatives involved have been arrested, but the victim has not yet been traced.