Shettima to Lead Conversations at CRMI’s Annual Conference

Vice President KashimShettima will lead discussions at the 24th Annual International Conference of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI).

The institute in a statement, noted that the conference is scheduled to take place in Lagos.

Themed: “Global Risks, Local Solutions,” the two-day summit will bring together senior policymakers, regulators, business leaders, and risk experts to address the world’s most pressing challenges from climate change and financial volatility to artificial intelligence and public health threats.

The conference also marks the first major outing of Mr. Kevin Ugwuoke as President and Chairman of CRMI’s Governing Council.

“This year’s conference is more than an event.  It is a strategic gathering,” Ugwuoke said. “We will examine areas such as domestic risk mapping, climate and food security, AI-driven disruptions, and investor protection. Nigeria must be prepared to navigate a rapidly changing world.”

Hestated, ”Senior executives and  board members, risk professionals, public sector  executives, sustainability professionals, financial managers, analysts, technology experts, innovators, and all interested members of the public are the target audience for this conference and the CRMI Secretariat can be reached for registration and further information”

This year’s edition will feature high-level keynotes and panel sessions with regulators, CEOs, and international risk professionals on enterprise risk, ESG, cybersecurity, financial resilience, and national security. Delegates will also benefit from interactive masterclasses tailored for governments, SMEs, and large corporates, alongside the unveiling of new research tools designed to provide globally aligned yet locally relevant risk management solutions.

