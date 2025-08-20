Omojuwa Named Jaiz Bank Ambassador After Rebrand

Writer and digital strategist, JJ Omojuwa is the new brand ambassador for Jaiz Bank Plc. The announcement was made on Tuesday on X, following the bank’s rebranding reveal on Monday.

At that rebranding event, Managing Director Haruna Musa called the transformation “a defining milestone” and said, “It is about who we are, what we stand for, and the future we are building.”

Company Secretary Mohammed Shehu added the refreshed logo and colors reflect “a renewed commitment to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities with smarter financial solutions.”

Meanwhile, prior to the announcement of his ambassadorial role, Omojuwa had earlier hinted at the partnership when he switched his display picture to yellow on Monday. The move quickly caught on, with hundreds of his followers doing the same in what could be described as a wave of yellow vitality across X.

In his own post on X on Tuesday following the announcement, Omojuwa reacted with modest pride, celebrating the announcement with his followers.

Reactions on X have been swift. Many users praised the choice, describing it as a masterstroke. Posts under the announcement thread also revealed a wave of new customer pledges, with several young professionals and entrepreneurs sharing that they had opened accounts or planned to do so. The platform buzz reflects how strongly his influence resonates with younger, digitally active Nigerians.

In a separate announcement, Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was also announced as another brand ambassador.