Oborevwori Inaugurates 80-Bed Mother, Child Specialist Hospital, Doctors Quarters in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday inaugurated an 80-Bed Renewed Hope Mother and Child Hospital as well as doctors’ quarters at Ugbuwangwe area of Warri.

The project was built by the federal government through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and handed over to the Management of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

Declaring the facility open, Governor Oborevwori, represented by his Chief of Staff, Prince Johnson Erijo, commended the federal government for the project siting in the state.

He said the facility will enhance health development in the state noting his administration, on its part, has invested much and will continue to invest in the sector for the betterment of the citizens of the state.

An elated Olu of Warri, OgiameAtuwatse 111, whose fourth coronation anniversary kicked off same day, expressed appreciation to the federal government for the project.

“This medical facility will go a long way in managing the health of our people in Warri and environment. We are very grateful for the project”, he added

The Acting Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Dr, EkeneamOmo, said the facility was named Renewed Hope Mother and Child Specialist Hospital because it aligns with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on improving healthcare accessibility and achieving universal health coverage.

“It also demonstrates government’s commitment to achieving SDG Goal 3, which prioritizes good health and well-being” he added.

Dr. Omo disclosed that hospital commenced clinical services in June 2024 and has continued to expand its services to meet the critical healthcare needs of the community and its neighbours.

“The hospital’s focus is on maternal and child health; however, provision has been made for the management of all other health conditions through a seamless referral system with the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba”, he said.

The Acting Medical Director disclosed that the facility, an 80-bed hospital consists of an Emergency ward, Female Ward, Paediatric Ward, Neonatal Ward, Labour Ward, an Intensive Care Unit, an ultra-modern theatre with a standard recovery room, laboratory, 1CU with adult and paediatric ventilators, ultrasound machine, diathermy, computers, autoclave, consulting rooms, and fully furnished accommodation for staff.

“The facility is powered by the national grid, with additional support from a 275 KVA diesel generator”, he added.

Dr. Omo expressed appreciation to OSSAP-SDGs, led by Princess AdejokeOrelope-Adefulire, “for this very impactful project. As the Ag. Medical Director, I am humbled by the responsibility of leading a team that will bring this infrastructure to life through dedicated service.

“Our pledge is to uphold the highest standards of medical ethics, professionalism, and compassion. We shall ensure that every patient who walks through these doors is treated with dignity, empathy, and excellence”, he said.

He also expressed appreciation to His Imperial Majesty, OgiameAtuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, for providing the piece of land for the construction of the hospital and the staff residential quarters after the hospital was taken over by FMC Asaba Management, and also the host community for their cooperation and warm embrace of this project.

Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Comrade Isaac WeyinmiAgbateyiniro, thanked the president for the facility noting it was a testament of the Renewed Hope Agenda in Warri.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am grateful because for us, this is already a testament of what the Renew Hope Agenda is in Warri.

“Until now, we may have been hearing of the Renewal Agenda, but today we are not only hearing it alone, but we are now seeing it being replicated live and direct here in Warri City”, he added.