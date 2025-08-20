NSE, NDPC Begin Data Protection Training for Nigerian Engineers

•Over 10,000 members to benefit from Society’s initiatives

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), in partnership with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and the Nigerian Institute of ICT Engineers (NIICTE), yesterday flagged off a Data Protection Induction Training for engineering professionals in Abuja.

NSE President, Margaret Oguntala, in her opening remarks said the training was part of the Society’s drive to bridge the knowledge and skills gap among members, particularly in emerging areas like data governance, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

“As engineers, we are not just builders of systems and infrastructure, we are custodians of public trust. That trust increasingly depends on our ability to protect the privacy, security, and integrity of data,” Oguntala said.

She explained that the initiative was in line with NSE’s ISO 9001:2015 certification and commitment to international best practices, adding that the Society planned to train at least 10,000 members across different categories through structured professional development programmes.

“This training is particularly unique and strategic in the series of the professional development initiatives being rolled out by the NSE Headquarters. It forms part of our deliberate efforts to bridge knowledge and skills gaps among our members, ensuring that our Engineers are equipped to meet modern-day demands across disciplines.

“In line with our vision to have at least 10,000 members across all categories benefit from structured training programmes, we remain intentional about providing platforms such as this that offer both technical and regulatory knowledge, especially in areas that are rapidly evolving and critical to the future of the profession,” she added.

According to her, with the enactment and growing enforcement of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, it is essential that NSE members align with both national legal requirements and global standards in data privacy and security.

Represented by an Executive Committee member, DayyabuTijjani, Oguntala noted that data protection had become a professional necessity, not a choice.

“The enactment and enforcement of the Nigeria Data Protection Act means our members must align with both national legal requirements and global standards in data security,” she said.

Oguntala also reminded members of the upcoming 2025 International Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting, scheduled for December 1–5 at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

She said the event, expected to attract more than 6,000 participants from across Nigeria and abroad, would focus on how engineering innovation could drive sustainable use of ocean and aquatic resources for economic growth and environmental preservation.

Also speaking, the National Commissioner of the NDPC, Vincent Olatunji, who attended as a special guest, urged engineers to integrate data protection into their work, describing it as a core aspect of professional responsibility in today’s digital economy.

“With great power comes great responsibility. Engineering solutions must not only be innovative but also secure and compliant with data protection laws,” he stated.

Olatunji, represented by the Head of Research and Development (R&D) at the NPDC, Tolulope Pius-Fadipe, recalled his long association with the engineering community, commending the NSE for taking leadership in positioning its members for compliance in a fast-changing regulatory environment.