NHRC: Swift Trials of Arrested Leaders of Ansaru Sect Must Start

• NUJ, IOM hail security forces, applaud FG for operation expansion to N’west, N’Central

•DSS tells court Owo Catholic church attackers had links with foreign terrorist groups

•Refutes claim alleged human rights violation suit triggered defendants’ arraignment

•Court okays shielding of prosecution witnesses’ identity

•Bandits kill 13 worshipers during morning prayers in Katsina

Michael Olugbode, Linus Aleke in Abuja, James Sowolein Abeokuta and Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the federal government to swiftly put every machinery in place to ensure swift trial of the arrested leaders of the notorious terrorist group, Ansaru, ensuring that they were held to the highest form of accountability befitting their heinous crimes.

The call was made yesterday by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, at the presentation of July 2025 Human Rights Dashboard in Abuja.

This was as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the government and its security forces for the recent successful operation that led to the capture of two high-ranking members of the Ansaru terror group.

In the same vein, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has also applauded the government for its leadership role in implementing Operation Safe Corridor, a model for the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant ex-Boko Haram fighters, especially the expansion of the programme beyond the North-East to the North-West and North-Central regions.

Nevertheless, the Department of State Services (DSS), has cautioned a Federal High Court in Abuja against granting bail to the five men being prosecuted over their alleged involvement in the June 5, 2022 attack at St. Francs Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, in view of their alleged link with foreign terrorist groups.

The DSS also refutes claim that alleged human rights violation suit triggered defendants’ arraignment, just as the court has okayed the shielding of prosecution witnesses’ identity against likely harm.

Meanwhile, despite successes recorded by the nation’s security agencies, no fewer than 13 people have been killed during morning prayers in Mantau community, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The National Security Adviser, MalamNuhuRibadu had at a press briefing, weekend, disclosed that two terrorists, Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a/Abbas/Mukhtar) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka MallamMamuda), both leaders of Ansaru sect and on the wanted list of Nigeria, the US, UK and UN were captured in an operation conducted between May and July 2025.

However, Ojukwu, while lamenting the increase in killings of security personnel and auxiliary members of vigilante group, said there was urgent need to ensure that all needed apparatus were put in place to tackle insecurity, particularly terrorism in the country.

Ojukwu said: “From our observatory, we are gravely concerned by the resurgence and escalation of deadly violence in different parts of the country.

“In Sokoto, 15 men were killed in a reprisal attack by suspected members of Lakurawa. In Kebbi, a similarly tragic pattern emerged, with three police officers losing their lives in a failed abduction attempt.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the month of July represents the deadliest for vigilante groups in the country with a fatality of almost a hundred deaths. The role of vigilante in supporting our security and armed forces in the field of battle should not be lost on us.

“Their decimation portends danger for our collective security and the enjoyment of our liberties. These are not isolated incidents; they represent a failure of security, justice and accountability.

“We are seeing an increase in targeted killings of law enforcement agents; frequent kidnappings and killings by bandits; brazen acts of violence by cultist groups and widespread violations of the right to life, particularly in communities already vulnerable due to conflict and poverty.

“It is in this regard, that the National Human Rights Commission welcomes the arrests of the leaders of Ansaru, a deadly terrorist organisation which is responsible for gross human rights violations of Nigerians.

“We commend the Department of State Services, the Armed Forces and the Office of the National Security Adviser for this feat. There is much we can achieve in safeguarding our citizens and human rights if agencies collaborate and adopt human rights-based approaches.

“We call on the authorities to swiftly put every machinery in place to ensure swift trials of the terrorist leaders and ensure that they are held to the highest form of accountability befitting their heinous crimes.

“As we salute the courage and gallantry of our intelligence and armed forces, we call on other sectors of our security and law enforcement to rise up to the responsibility of safeguarding the human rights of Nigerians currently facing attacks in Benue, Plateau, Niger, Zamfara, Sokoto and Borno states all of whom, based on our dashboard for July are facing dire security situations.”

Ojukwu, therefore, asked security agencies to reaffirm their commitment to professionalism and human rights in their operations; government actors to address the root causes of these violations – poverty, impunity, and weak institutional responses.

He equally asked civil society and the media to continue raising awareness and putting pressure where needed; and all citizens, he called, to speak out and stand firm against violence, injustice, and indifference.

He disclosed that in the month of July, a total of 331,035 complaints were received by the commission across the nation.

“The most prevalent issues this month relate to law enforcement and human dignity, freedom from discrimination, and economic, social, and cultural rights. These are not new issues, but their persistence underscores systemic problems we cannot normalize.

“When dignity is undermined by those tasked with upholding the law, the social contract begins to erode. When people are denied equal treatment or suffer indignities due to who they are, we all suffer a loss in our collective humanity,” he said.

NUJ: Success is Evidence of Security’s Professionalism

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has commended the Nigerian government and its security forces for the recent successful operation that led to the capture of two high-ranking members of the Ansaru terror group, linking the success to security’s professionalism.

The arrest of Mahmud Muhammad Usman (alias Abu Bara’a) and his deputy, Mahmud al-Nigeri (alias MalamMamuda), as announced by the National Security Adviser, MalamNuhuRibadu, the NUJ said was a significant victory in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

NUJ’s commendation was contained in a statement by its President, AlhassanYahyaAbdullahi.

It states that Ansaru, a dangerous splinter faction, had been responsible for many of the country’s most brutal attacks over the past decade.

“This breakthrough, which was the result of sustained intelligence efforts, shows the bravery and professionalism of our security agencies.

“The digital evidence recovered from this operation is a valuable resource for dismantling terror networks and preventing future attacks. It also reflects a more advanced security strategy that prioritizes precision, intelligence, and long-term national security.

“The NUJ salutes the men and women who risk their lives daily to keep our country safe. “We urge the government to continue supporting our security institutions and ensure that justice is served quickly and transparently.

“Terrorism threatens our peace, development, and democratic values. As journalists and defenders of the public interest, the NUJ stands in solidarity with all efforts to restore lasting peace and security in Nigeria.

“We encourage all Nigerians to remain vigilant, support security efforts, and resist narratives that seek to divide us. Together, we will overcome.”

IOM Hails FG for Expanding Operation Safe Corridor to N’West and N’Central

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has applauded the federal government for its leadership role in implementing Operation Safe Corridor, a model for the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant ex-Boko Haram fighters, especially the expansion of the programme beyond the North-East to the North-West and North-Central regions.

Deputy Director of General Operations of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), MrsOgechi Daniel, gave this applause when she paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

A statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General TukurGusau, said the visit provided an opportunity for both parties to deepen discussions on strengthening cooperation in peacebuilding, migration management, and countering violent extremism across Nigeria.

She affirmed IOM’s readiness to deploy experts on Disarmament, Demobilisation, Reintegration, and Reconciliation (DDRR) in new areas such as Zamfara State.

The IOM Deputy Director-General also highlighted the importance of improving data for disaster risk reduction and working in a coordinated manner with national stakeholders.

She noted that IOM provides technical support in border management and early warning systems and maintains a field presence in all member states of the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

She further disclosed that IOM recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UK Development Office to commence Phase 4 of rehabilitation and community-based reintegration.

While appreciating the federal government for creating the space for IOM to operate in Nigeria, Mrs Daniel reaffirmed IOM’s commitment to supporting safe returns and local integration of internally displaced persons with a focus on development.

She stressed that joint research collaboration would be critical in ensuring the sustainability of peace and reintegration approaches across Nigeria.

In his response, the CDS welcomed her to the Defence Headquarters and acknowledged IOM’s long-standing partnership, particularly in the North-East.

He emphasised the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with IOM and other stakeholders in advancing peace and stability despite the challenges of limited funding.

“We support everybody that makes our work easier,” General Musa noted.

He said the visit underscored the shared commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and IOM to deepen collaboration in addressing insecurity, displacement, and migration challenges while promoting sustainable peace and development.

Owo Catholic Church Attackers Had Links With Foreign Terrorist, DSS Tells Court

The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned a Federal High Court in Abuja against granting bail to the five men being prosecuted over their alleged involvement in the June 5, 2022 attack at St. Francs Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, in view of their alleged link with foreign terrorist groups.

The DSS, in a counter-affidavit to the defendants’ bail application, also raised concern about their capacity to interfere with prosecution’s witnesses if granted bail in view their alleged antecedent and propensity for violence.

The five were IdrisAbdulmalikOmeiza (25 years), Al QasimIdris 20 years), JamiuAbdulmalik (26 years), AbdulhaleemIdris (25 years) and MomohOtuhoAbubakar (47 years).

They were arraigned on August 11 on a nine-count terrorism charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025 filed by the DSS).

In the counter-affidavit, the DSS stated that the offences for which the defendants were standing trial were very serious, with capital punishment if convicted.

It added that the defendants were standing trial for acts of terrorism, which led to the death of about 40 persons and caused grievous injury to over 100 worshipers at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on 5th June, 2022.

“There is very high likelihood of defendants evading trial in view of their connection to foreign fighters linked to Al-Shabab terrorist group.

“The defendants’ accomplices are still at large and have been making frantic efforts to monitor their trial, intimidate witnesses and free the defendants from lawful custody,” it stated.

The DSS disclosed that it was “currently investigating the leads with a view to apprehending those individuals, planning to intimidate witnesses and compromise the trial in the interest of the applicants.

“The prosecution witnesses have expressed fears of attacks by defendants’ cohorts and have stated that they will not attend court sessions except their fears were allayed.

“This necessitated the filing of an ex-parte application for witness protection.

“The prosecution has demonstrated readiness for speedy trial of the substantive charge. That defendants have not presented any evidence to show that they have credible sureties.

“It will not be in the interest of justice and security of prosecution witnesses to grant the application for bail,” the DSS said.

Defence lawyer, Abdullahi Mohammad had, while moving the bail application on Tuesday, noted that his client’s had been in custody since they were arrested in 2022.

Mohammad said his clients were ready to present credible and reliable sureties to demonstrate their willingness to stand trial.

Prosecuting lawyer, Dr. CalistusEze, urged the court to reject the bail application for being unmeritorious.

Eze stated that there were ongoing threats to would be witnesses of the prosecution, which the defence lawyer was aware of.

After taking arguments from both lawyers, Justice EmekaNwite adjourned till September 10 for ruling on the bail application.

Earlier at the commencement of proceedings, Eze told the court that although the case was scheduled for Tuesday for the prosecution to open its case, it would not be able to proceed because the DSS has handed the case to a senior lawyer, AyodejiAdedipe, SAN to lead the prosecuting team.

Eze prayed the court for an adjournment to a later date before which the DSS would have processed the necessary fiat from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to enable Adedipe to fully take over the handling of the case.

Mohammad did not object to Eze’s request for an adjournment. He also did not object to another application by Eze, seeking the protection of the identity and other personal particulars of the prosecution’s witnesses.

In the application, the prosecution prayed the court to issue an order to protect the identity and other personal particulars of the prosecution witnesses and an order allowing the prosecution witnesses to testify while hooded and veiled off from the view of all other individuals except the counsel on both sides.

The prosecution also urged the court to issue an order to prevent the mentioning of the real names of prosecution’s witnesses in its orders, judgments or records which are accessible to the public, and an order allowing witnesses should be identified with a combination of some alphabets.

In a brief ruling, Justice Nwite granted the application.

While exiting the court, Mohammed told journalists that although he has not had the opportunity to see his clients in custody, he was told by them that they were well attended to.

Bandits Kill 13 Worshipers During Morning Prayers in Katsina

No fewer than 13 people have been killed during morning prayers in Mantau community, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. NasirMu’azu, confirmed the death of the worshipers in a statement yesterday.

Mu’azu, who did not mention the date of the incident, said it occurred when the criminal elements launched a reprisal attack on the community.

“The Katsina State Government today announced immediate security reinforcements and support measures following a tragic incident in the UnguwanMantau community, Malumfashi Local Government Area, where 13 residents lost their lives during morning prayers.

“The Muslim members of the community were praying in the mosque during the Fajr prayer when the criminal element started shooting sporadically in the mosque.

“The attack was in retaliation for the community’s successful defence efforts two days earlier. The people of UnguwanMantau decided to lay an ambush against the bandits and killed many of them.

“They rescued victims taken from RuwanSanyi village, seized 3 motorcycles, and 2 AK 47. The security agencies are now on the ground in UnguwanMuntau to restore normalcy.”

He, however, said the air component commander of the Forward Operating Base, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Police Force had been deployed to “clear those bandits because during the rainy season, bandits hide under the crops to perpetrate their evil acts.”

While reiterating the state government’s unwavering commitment to eliminating criminal elements from the state, Mu’azu said “We are working towards bringing the bandits to book.

“As Government, we salute the gallantry disposition of the people ofunguwarMantau, and we are committed to fighting these bandits and ensuring safety across our communities.

“The State Government extends heartfelt condolences to the families affected and reaffirms its unwavering support for community-based security initiatives while working to eliminate criminal elements from the region.”