Jaiz Bank MD: New Corporate Identity Will Deliver Accessible, Ethical, Customer-focused Banking

•Says Shariah-compliant values intact, bank fully compliant with CBN’s minimum capital requirement

James Emejoin Abuja





Managing Director/Chief Executive, Jaiz Bank Plc, Dr. Haruna Musa, yesterday, unveiled the bank’s new corporate identity, aimed at delivering accessible, ethical banking that celebrated the country’s rich cultural and religious diversity.

Musa stated that the rebranding was “not just a cosmetic change. It is a bold statement of intent. It is about who we are, what we stand for, and the future we are building”.

Addressing journalists on the unveiling of the bank’s new corporate identity, in Abuja, Musa said despite unveiling a new logo, payoff line, and vibrant colour palette – to usher a new era — the bank’s foundation, particularly values and Shariah-compliant principles that had always defined the bank, remained unchanged.

He also said the bank was now fully compliant with the minimum capital requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), ahead of the March 2026 deadline.

Nonetheless, the managing director said the change in corporate identity transcended a ceremonial rebrand, reflecting the institution’s deliberate effort to refresh its identity, modernise platforms, and reaffirm commitment to ethical, inclusive, and customer-focused banking.

He said, “As we step into this new era, we remain steadfast in our mission: to redefine ethical banking in Africa and beyond.

“Today is more than just a celebration of a new look; it is a defining milestone in our journey, nearly 14 years since we pioneered Non-Interest (Islamic) Banking in Nigeria.

“This event goes beyond a ceremonial rebrand. It reflects our deliberate effort to refresh our identity, modernise our platforms, and reaffirm our commitment to ethical, inclusive, and customer-focused banking.”

He stated that the bank was retiring the familiar green and gold that had “served us well and embracing a dynamic new palette”.

According to him, the new deep blue symbolises trust, stability, and reliability as the county’s foremost ethical bank.

He said yellow represented “energy, optimism, and our customer-first spirit of innovation. Grey – conveying sophistication, balance, and our ability to evolve while holding true to timeless principles”.

Musa stated, “This transformation speaks to a deeper shift in banking—one where customers demand transparency, fairness, and social impact.

“With our refreshed identity, our focus is clear: to deliver accessible, ethical banking that celebrates Nigeria’s rich cultural and religious diversity.

“Our new payoff line, ‘With You for Life’, reflects our promise to stand with our customers through every stage of their journey—today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.”

Musa told THISDAY that the rebranding had a lot to do with the bank’s milestones.

He said, “As I’ve said, we’ve looked at our journey over the last 10 years, and we believe we have done very well.

“The founding fathers of this bank, the pioneer staff, everyone who has worked so hard to build a strong franchise, we believe this is an opportunity for us to build on their success.

“That’s why we are introducing the rebranding initiative, so people can see Jaiz Bank in more vibrant colours, with a refreshed and modern outlook. Honestly, it’s a very exciting journey ahead.”

On the issue of becoming an international bank, Musa told THISDAY that CBN will, in future, come up with a revised capital requirement for becoming a non-interest international bank.

He said, “Once that is done, I believe our journey toward becoming one of the top players on the African continent will begin. I believe Jaiz Bank will be among the first non-interest banks to expand beyond Nigeria.”