IHS Nigeria, Osun State Partner on ‘Teacher-Shift 2025’ to Transform Technical Education

YinkaKolawole in Osogbo





In an effort to reposition technical and vocational education in line with national priorities, IHS Nigeria has partnered the Osun State Government on Osun Teacher-Shift 2025, a programme aimed at transforming technical and vocational schoolteachers into digital-ready educators capable of driving innovation in classrooms.

The IHS Nigeria sponsored initiative, implemented by Focus Teens Foundation in collaboration with the Osun State Board of Technical and Vocational Education, targets about 200 teachers across the state’s nine technical colleges.

The training is expected to run in batches over a two-day period, with participants expected to acquire modern skills, and innovative teaching techniques.

Speaking at the opening ceremony which was held in Osogbo yesterday, TitilopeOguntuga, Director of Sustainability at IHS Nigeria, explained the project was developed to prepare teachers for the opportunities and challenges of a fast-evolving world.

According to her, “Today is not just the launch of a programme — it is the beginning of a movement. This is more than training, it is a mindset shift. It is about rethinking how we prepare teachers, students, and our communities for the opportunities and challenges of a fast-evolving world.”

Oguntuga opined that teachers remain at the centre of national development but face increasing demands to inspire creativity, nurture innovation, and equip young people with practical and technology-driven skills.

She contended that the initiative also reflects IHS Nigeria’s four sustainability pillars — ethics and governance, environment and climate change, people and communities, and education and economic growth.

The IHS official said, “education remains the strongest catalyst for national development. But we cannot achieve this without empowering the people who will empower the next generation. With this programme, teachers and beneficiaries from the nine technical colleges will begin to think more innovatively and incorporate new systems that support STEM for the advancement of our nation.”

Oguntuga further noted that each school would be given routers with one year subscription.

In his remarks, AdedapoAdemola-Adesina, Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical and Vocational Education, noted that the state government believes in private sector collaboration to achieve its goals for technical and vocational education, leading to the partnership with IHS Nigeria.

He stressed: “We must begin by changing the mindset of our teachers. They are the ones who shape future leaders. That is why we tagged the program “Osun Teacher-Shift 2025” — shifting from the old ways to new digital teaching.”

Also speaking, Sunday Eluwole, the Osun State Commissioner for Education, acknowledged that the training was both timely and necessary, saying; “this is the 21st century, and Nigeria cannot be left behind. Our schools, teachers, and classrooms must be digitalised. Teachers must first be trained in digital methods before they can pass the knowledge on to students.”

Eluwole added that Osun State, which has the highest number of technical colleges in the country, is committed to making its schools models of digital and vocational learning.

Earlier, MuritalaJimoh, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, said that Osun State teachers are ready to shift, noting that Governor AdemolaAdeleke is prioritising teachers’ welfare in the state, hence their readiness to embrace the shift.

He however enjoined teachers to reciprocate government’s efforts by making their minds flexible to change.