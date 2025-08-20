IBB: Prayers By Christian, Muslim Faithful Sustaining Nigeria

LaleyeDipo in Minna





Former military President, General Ibrahim BadamasiBabangida, has said prayers by Christian and Muslim faithful have been the factor sustaining Nigeria.

He, therefore, asked the faithful to be more fervent in their supplication to God for the unity and progress of the country.

Babangida made the observation at his Minna uphill residence when he received the Niger state Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, the Most Reverend DrBulusDauwaYohanna and members of the executive, who paid him a birthday visit

“I really appreciate you (CAN), for the prayers. I must tell you that the prayers of both faiths, the Christians and Muslims have been very effective and it is what is keeping the country together” Babangida declared before urging the clerics and their followers to maintain the tempo in the general interest of the country.”

The former Nigerian leader called for a more cordial relationship between Christian and Muslim faithful in the country, saying, “I want you to maintain and sustain the good relationship because it is very important for the betterment of our development and the unity and existence of the country.”

He maintained that the unity and progress of Nigeria “lay in the hands of Christians and Muslims.”

Earlier the State Chairman of CAN, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Yohanna, had thanked God for the life of the former Military President which he said has continued to be enriched by the love and admiration of everyone.

Represented by Reverend Joshua Markus, the State Vice Chairman, Bishop Yohannasaid GeneralBabangida’s remarkable vision and contributions resonated across various sectors of the country before praying to the Almighty God to grant him good health and more fulfilment in the years to come.

Highlight of the visit was a special prayer on behalf of the entire Christendom for the celebrant and more years filled with blessings for continued positive impact on Nigeria.