  • Wednesday, 20th August, 2025

Former Benin International, Omotoyossi, is Dead

Featured | 9 hours ago

A former Benin Republic striker, Razak Omotoyossi, is dead.

Omotoyossi, was reported to have passed away yesterday, August 19, 2025, in Nigeria.

A former striker for the Cheetahs of Benin Republic (2004-2016), he remains the second-highest goal scorer in the history of the national team with 21 goals in 55 matches. 

According to top football sources in Cotonou, Omotoyossi in recent months prior to his death, faced severe hardships.

“It was reported that fire gutted his home in July; lost his elder sister three weeks ago; and had an unstable marital life,” observed the top Benin football official.

