Deputy Senate President to Upgrade BUK’s Stadium for NPFL 

In furtherance of his commitment to sports development in the country, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has concluded arrangements to upgrade the facilities at the Bayero University Kano (BUK) stadium.

Recently, Barau FC, founded by the Deputy President of the Senate, gained promotion from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and will play their home matches at the BUK stadium.

A delegation of the Deputy President of the Senate, comprising his Chief of Staff, Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdallah; Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ismail Mudashir, and Special Adviser on Youths and Sports Development, Comrade Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, met with the management of the BUK, led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Haruna Musa, on Tuesday.

Professor Abdallah, who led the delegation, conveyed the good news to the institution’s management at the meeting.

“His Excellency has asked us to formally inform you of his plans to upgrade your football stadium so that national league and other football activities can be held there.

“As we all know, he has done many projects to address this institution’s infrastructural gaps. Now, he said BUK has to have an international football facility to benefit the university, its community and our teaming youths,” he said.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor thanked the Deputy President of the Senate for his decision to upgrade the facilities at the stadium.

“We are happy to receive this good news. Coincidentally, this is also part of the blueprint that I submitted to the University Governing Council when I was applying for the position of Vice Chancellor of this great university.

“Therefore, we thank him immensely for this gesture. And I want to, on behalf of Bayero University management, take this message to Distinguished Senator that this initiative is well accepted by the Bayero University Community. We are ready and willing to host your team and give all the support required to make this project a huge success,” he concluded.