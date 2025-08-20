Bauchi Legislator Manu Soro Recommits to Providing Free, Quality Education to Vulnerable, Indigent Children

SegunAwofadejiin Bauchi





Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mansur Manu Soro, representing Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, has reaffirmed he is committed to provision of quality and standard education to vulnerable children in the federal constituency.

He spoke yesterday at the maiden graduation ceremony of the Darazo Gifted School he founded which graduated its first set of 63 Students.

Mansur Manu Soro commended the students, teachers and parents for the excellent performance in line with the objectives of establishing the school.

He assured he will continue to fund the schools through the Mansur Manu Soro Foundation (MMSF), which will outlive him even if out of office.

The graduation ceremony which was the first to be held by the school, took place on Sunday, at the school’s premises in Darazo, headquarters of Darazo LGA.

The school, founded in 2022, is one of the prominent schools providing free education to students, including uniforms, textbooks, shoes, and school bags.

In addition to free education, the school also covers the cost of the National Examinations Council (NECO) final exams.

The graduation ceremony was filled with impressive performances by the students, who showcased their talents and expressed gratitude for the free education and support provided by Hon. Mansur Manu Soro.

One of the parents, MallamMohdAdamu, expressed his delight and gratitude to the federal lawmaker for his remarkable contributions to education in Darazo.

He assured that, as parents, they will continue to support the federal legislator in his quest to provide quality education to their children to complement what the state government is doing in the sector.

Another parent, Hauwa Musa commended Mansur Manu Soro for giving children of the less privileged the opportunity to access quality education in these hard times.

She expressed happiness that her daughter was among the lucky children that got the golden opportunity to study for Six years free of charge. The event was attended by prominent dignitaries from various parts of the district.

In his message of gratitude extended by SalihuIdris, on behalf of graduating students of Darazo Gifted School, they eulogized Hon. Mansur Manu Soro for establishing the free-tuition schools that enabled them to complete their secondary education hitch-free.

The graduating students also commended him for providing them with complete school kits of uniforms, books, shoes and school bags throughout their educational period.

Established in the year 2021 by Hon Mansur Manu Soro, Gifted Secondary Schools located in Darazo, Soro, Sade and KafinMadaki were inaugurated by the state governor, Senator BalaAbdulkadir Mohammed, for the best performing secondary school students of Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency.

Mansur Manu Soro also provides annually, a N10,000 pocket money for all students of the 4 schools as well as the pupils of Special Primary School Lanzai – a school he also established for the vulnerable children at the border town between Bauchi and Yobe states.

He also provides for the settlement of the graduating students’ NECO fees on annual basis.

It is expected that another school, similar to Darazo, founded by Hon. MMS in Ganjuwa West, the Gifted School KafinMadaki, will also graduate 41 students in the coming days as contained in a statement by A. A. BakoDarazo, MMS New Media.