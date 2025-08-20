After 11-year Lull, Julius Berger Secures N750bn Contract to Develop Infrastructure for Abuja Centenary City 

•Four-phase development cost put at N2.4tn

•Management blames 11-year delay on policy inconsistency

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





After nearly 11 years’ lull, the management of Centenary City Plc, Abuja, has awarded a N750 billion contract to Julius Berger to develop infrastructure for the first phase of the Abuja Centenary City project conceived in 2014 as Abuja’s flagship urban renewal initiative.

The public-private partnership (PPP) project was conceived during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan at an initial cost of N18.6 billion to mark Nigeria’s Centenary. But it was stalled largely due to policy inconsistency under the previous administrations, as well as a number of other setbacks.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Tuesday, the Managing Director of Centenary City Plc, Dr. Michael Odenigwe Jr., said all impediments to the full realisation of Abuja’s foremost project had been cleared.

According to Odenigwe, the contract-signing ceremony between the management of Centenary City and Julius Berger last weekend, underscored the resolve to realise the project, which has the potential of changing the face of the capital city in all spheres.

Lamenting that such a visionary project was stalled for 11 years due to policy inconsistency by successive governments, he said, “Whenever there is a change of government, policies don’t continue.

“But with the coming of this government, we have conquered the issue of policy inconsistency, because this government knows the economic value of this project.

“Nigeria needs foreign direct investment; our population is growing, and infrastructure is lagging behind.”

Odenigwe disclosed that Phase 1 primary infrastructure in the city, which was to cost N750 billion, will be executed in lots, adding that Lot 1 includes the 4.3 kilometre plot access road and the Secondary Infrastructure of The Grove Residences, The Safari Park Residences and The Ridge Villas.

Odenigwe stated that Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (DAR), which coordinated the master plan of the city, was retained to execute the detailed engineering design of the entire project.

He described the project as Abuja’s foremost urban renewal initiative, designed to attract international investment and provide a multifunctional lifestyle hub.

Giving further push on why the project was highly needed, he said,

“Abuja has nothing concrete to show for tourism at the moment, so the idea of Centenary City is to complement what we have currently and compete with what is obtainable globally.”

Some of the monumental features of Abuja include the tallest building in sub-Saharan Africa, which would be constructed, with 150 hectares of land earmarked for an entertainment park to serve those in the movie industry (Nollywood), while 13 branded international hotels are part of the city’s configuration.

“We are going to change the landscape of Abuja. This is a destination,” he said.

Noting that the federal government had five per cent equity in the project through the Abuja Investments Company Ltd (AICL) as well as a board seat, Odenigwe said the company sustained a robust relationship with surrounding communities and traditional rulers in the area, with some amenities provided for the residents.

So far, Odenigwe disclosed, 280 houses had been built for the original inhabitants around the area under the city’s resettlement scheme in Gude district, with a target of 857 houses.

He stated that the first phase of the Abuja Centenary City project would generate 50,000 jobs during construction and 250,000 employments when completed.

Other key infrastructure in the city include five-star hotels, luxury residences, the International Commerce Centre, the Centenary International Convention Centre, the Mall of Africa, and a championship golf course.

Odenigwe applauded the FCT minister, NyesomWike, for the renewed interest to realise the project and for supporting sustainable development in the capital city while reaffirming the commitment of the management of Centenary City Plc to delivering “state-of-the-art infrastructure and sustainable smart city solutions” in partnership with Julius Berger and DAR.

“We seek to remind us again that Centenary City is conceptualised as the foremost Abuja Urban Renewable Project. And the idea of engaging these reputable companies is to guarantee the development of the city according to the vision reflected in the original master plan.

He stated, “Centenary City Project presents a great opportunity to create value and raise Abuja’s profile – to encourage international investment in Abuja. The project is designed to work in harmony with nature.”.

Odenigwe said the districts and communities were designed to fit in among the natural landscape, offering both an impressive downtown skyline and peaceful suburban living.

He disclosed that while Phase 1 of the project would gulp N750 billion, the total cost of completing the other phases was N2.4 trillion.

Odenigwe added that with adequate funding, Phase 1 will be completed in two years while the entire infrastructure delivery was expected to be completed in four years.