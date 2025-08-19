Tinubu, Govs Condole with APC Chairman over Mother’s Demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, over the demise of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

Mama Yilwatda died on Sunday morning at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital at the age of 83.

The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described her as a woman of virtue who lived a life dedicated to faith, service, and the uplifting of her community. President Tinubu enjoined the APC chairman to accept her death as the will of Almighty God and be consoled by the life of purpose his mother lived.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of Mama Yilwatda and beseeched God to grant Prof. Yilwatda, the entire family and all those Mama left behind the strength to bear the loss.

Similarly, the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has condoled Yilwatda.

The Chairman of the NSGF and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya conveyed the message on behalf of his fellow Northern Governors, describing the passing of the octogenarian as a deeply painful loss.

He eulogised Mama Lydia as a devout Christian, a strong family matriarch and a respected community leader who dedicated her life to nurturing her family and serving her community with humility and compassion.

Yahaya noted that the death of a mother, regardless of age, is always profoundly difficult, especially given the irreplaceable role a mother plays in offering prayers, wisdom and emotional strength to her children.

“There is no doubt that Mama Lydia’s death is a great loss to the Yilwatda family. Her departure comes at a time when her motherly counsel and prayers were most needed, particularly by our dear National Chairman, Professor Nentawe, who has recently taken on a significant national responsibility,” he stated.

The NSGF chairman prayed for the peaceful repose of Mama’s soul and for Almighty God to comfort Professor Yilwatda and the entire family during this moment of grief.

On his part, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the late matriarch as a woman of rare grace, humility, and virtue whose life of service to God and humanity left indelible footprints.

“I received with a heavy heart the news of the passing of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, the beloved mother of our National Chairman. Mama was not only a mother to him and the Yilwatda family but a motherly figure to many who had the privilege of drawing from her fountain of wisdom, love, and prayers,” Oborevwori said.

He further noted that Mama Lydia lived a fulfilled life of service through her tireless contributions to the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), where she worked closely with her late husband, Reverend Toma Goshewe Yilwatda, in the propagation of the gospel.

While expressing solidarity with the APC national chairman, Oborevwori said Yilwatda’s grief was equally his, describing him as “a brother and trusted companion in the service of our people.”

On behalf of his family, the government and people of Delta State, the governor prayed for comfort for the Yilwatda family, the COCIN family, and the people of Plateau State.

“May the Almighty God grant Mama Lydia’s gentle soul eternal rest in His bosom,” Oborevwori added.