Renewable Energy Push to Spur Job Creation in Nigeria

Nigeria’s renewable energy sector is being positioned as a key driver of economic growth and job creation, with stakeholders emphasizing the urgent need to reform technical education curricula to equip young people and women with green skills.

At a major milestone event in Abuja, the INCLUDE Knowledge Platform, in collaboration with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, the Dutch Consulate General, and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), unveiled progress in its curriculum reform process designed to strengthen technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in renewable energy, with a particular focus on solar power.

Speaking at the event, a representative of the INCLUDE Knowledge Platform, Victoria Manya cautioned that Nigeria’s energy transition must avoid replicating the inequalities associated with the fossil fuel sector.

“Energy transition, instead of breaking chains, was at risk of becoming fossil’s handmaiden because it was replicating the injustices that have historically been associated with the fossil sector,” she said.

Manya highlighted the vast potential of renewable energy to generate employment, particularly for women and young people, while also helping the country tackle its persistent energy deficit and climate change challenges. She stressed the importance of inclusive policies that prioritize marginalized groups in the green economy.

According to her, INCLUDE, working with the House Committee on Renewable Energy, the NBTE, GIZ, and more than 100 technical stakeholders, redesigned the solar photovoltaic (PV) curriculum at the ND, HND, and National Occupational Standards (levels 4 and 5). She noted that the process, led by NBTE’s Head of Curriculum Development, Dr. Hatim Koko, benefitted from strong technical support from the Dutch Consulate and other partners.

In his keynote address, Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon. Adam Victor Ogene, underscored the sector’s importance not only in tackling climate change but also in unlocking economic opportunities.

“Our renewable energy sector is more than just a response to climate change; it is a driver of economic growth, job development, and national pride.

“I’m personally impressed by the impactful work of the INCLUDE Knowledge Platform in Nigeria. Their contributions to policy formulation and sustainable development deserve recognition and applause.”

He further noted that the reviewed renewable energy curriculum will equip Nigerian youths with the skills to harness the nation’s abundant solar, wind, hydro, and biomass resources.

“This will reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, promote energy security, and attract investment, creating thousands of jobs in the process,” he added.

Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan targets 30 percent renewable energy penetration by 2030. Meeting this ambition will require more than 340,000 green jobs by 2030, rising to 840,000 by 2060. Globally, the renewable energy sector generated over 13 million jobs in 2023, and Africa’s share is projected to triple by 2030.

However, industry leaders warn that skills gaps persist, with nearly half of technical roles in Nigeria’s renewable sector currently unfilled due to a lack of industry-aligned training. The new curriculum reform seeks to bridge that gap and ensure that Nigerian workers are positioned to benefit from the global energy transition.